Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United live stream: how to watch FA Cup 3rd round

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Saturday, January 7, 6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 10am PT TV channel: BBC 1 (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Paramount+ (AUS) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle live stream: match preview

Two teams in exceptional form clash at Hillsborough in what could be one of the standout ties of the FA Cup third round. Sheffield Wednesday have won six of their last nine games and are unbeaten in 17, a run that stretches all the way back to the start of October. Newcastle have emerged as one of the country's top teams this season, and their fans are desperate for a trophy to show for it. Here's how to watch a Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle live stream online wherever you are.

Third in the Premier League and unbeaten in 15 games, expectations in Newcastle haven't been this high since Shearer and Bellamy were leading the line. There are rumors that record signing Alexander Isak could return after nearly four months out, which would give the Magpies faithful yet another reason to get carried away.

Darren Moore has turned the Owls into a force to be reckoned with in League Two after their relegation last summer, and key to the rebuild has been top scorer Michael Smith, whose goals have made Wednesday the most prolific team in the league. He's slowed down a little of late, but both Josh Windass and Lee Gregory have upped their contributions. They'll miss injured skipper Barry Bannan but, on a more positive note, the South Yorkshire team have won each of their last three meetings with the Barcodes.

The match is free on the BBC, and can also be watched through subscription streaming services ESPN+ in the US and Paramount Plus in Australia. Here's how to get a Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle live stream and watch this FA Cup fixture online from wherever you are. (opens in new tab)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle live stream: watch FA Cup for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) The BBC shares live broadcast duties with ITV for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle for free on BBC One. Kick-off is set for 6pm GMT on Saturday evening. Football fans in the UK can also watch a Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Away from home right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle live stream on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Saturday. The streaming service is showing 79 FA Cup games this season, as well as the entirety of the Carabao Cup. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle (opens in new tab). As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab). Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) as described below.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle: live stream FA Cup in Australia

(opens in new tab) ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) has taken the broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEDT first thing on Sunday morning. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month. As well as giving you access to FA Cup matches, it also offers gives you exclusive access to Hollywood movies like Top Gun: Maverick and original shows like Tulsa King, Halo and Picard. Be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your home coverage from outside the country.

