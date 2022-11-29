Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Mexico are one of only three teams to have not scored at the World Cup, but they could still sneak into the last 16 if they beat Saudi Arabia and the other Group C tie goes their way. Victory for for Herve Renard's men, however, would nail down a spot in the knockouts, guaranteed. Here's how to watch a Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream Dates: Wednesday, November 30 Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

After pulling off the shock of the tournament with their 2-1 victory over Argentina, going out at the group stage is simply not an option for the Saudis, who have played an entertaining brand of football throughout. They did everything but score against Poland, racking up 16 shots, and were duly punished for their profligacy. The Green Falcons have arguably been the biggest surprise package at the World Cup, and their considerable following will be out in force for this one.

A stalemate against Poland and a 2-0 defeat to Argentina mean that Mexico's fate is no longer in their own hands, and Gerardo Martino is feeling the heat. El Tri need to win to stand any chance of making it through, but to do that, they must first achieve something they haven't yet managed in Qatar: getting the ball in the back of the net.

After struggling with hip issues all season, Raul Jimenez’s minutes have been strictly managed but Mexico have been toothless without him, and whether he's 100% fit or not, the Wolves man could be their best hope.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico kicks off at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts from the QFs onwards. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET on Wednesday. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream and every World Cup 2022 game on SBS and SBS Viceland, which are free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS on Demand (opens in new tab). Saudi Arabia vs Mexico kicks off at 6am AEDT on Thursday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Thursday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. Just be warned that the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico live stream kicks off at 12.30am IST on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico team news

Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al-Faraj has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a shin injury, as has first-choice left-back Yasser Al-Shahrani, who suffered a broken jaw, several further facial fractures and internal bleeding in a horrific collision with his own goalkeeper during the victory over Argentina. Midfielder Abdulellah Al-Malki is suspended after picking up two yellow cards.

Mexico are also without their captain, Andres Guardado, after he sustained a hamstring injury during the first half of the defeat to Argentina. Striker Raul Jimenez is still working his way back to full fitness.

World Cup 2022 Group C table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Played Won Lost Drawn GD Points Poland 2 1 0 1 2 4 Saudi Arabia 2 1 1 0 1 3 Argentina 2 1 1 0 -1 3 Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1

World Cup 2022 Group C fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP C FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina 1 - 2 Saudi Arabia

Mexico 0 - 0 Poland

Saturday, November 26

Poland 2 - 0 Saudi Arabia

Argentina 2 - 0 Mexico

Wednesday, November 30

7pm - Poland vs Argentina

7pm - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico