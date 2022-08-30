Raducanu vs Cornet live stream: how to watch US Open online from anywhere

Emma Raducanu's US Open title defense has been one of the most keenly anticipated subplots in tennis for much of the past year, and the 19-year-old would have hoped for a friendlier draw than the one she's been given. Alizé Cornet is one of the highest ranking non-seeded players at Flushing Meadows, and the French veteran has a history of turfing out the big guns. Read on as we explain how to watch a Raducanu vs Cornet live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Raducanu vs Cornet live stream Date: Tuesday, August 30 Time: Not before 7pm ET (local) / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST / 11am NZST Venue: Louis Armstrong Stadium, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (AU) | Amazon Prime FREE trial (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) (US) | TSN (CA) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Cornet, now aged 32 and ranked at No.37, had flirted with retirement before the start of the season, but is now enjoying one of her most memorable years on tour. She made her first ever grand slam quarter-final on the hard courts of Melbourne in January, brought No.1 Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak to an end at Wimbledon in July, and reached the semi-finals of Tennis in the Land last week.

Raducanu achieved greatness at Flushing Meadows a year ago, but very little has gone right on-court since. She's won just 15 of 33 matches since - eight on 19 on hard courts - and burned through almost as many coaches, as she's struggled with the physical demands of her first full year on tour and the pressures of being a grand slam champion.

Will the return to New York City spark a change in fortunes? Raducanu and Cornet have never faced each other before, but the No.11 seed should be wary of the woman who was once the scourge of Serena Williams.

Here's how to watch a Raducanu vs Cornet live stream at US Open 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Raducanu vs Cornet: live stream US Open 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch US Open 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). Raducanu vs Cornet will start no earlier than 9am AEST on Wednesday morning. Viewers can also fire up a free Raducanu vs Cornet live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Raducanu vs Cornet on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Watch a Raducanu vs Cornet live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Raducanu vs Cornet.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Raducanu vs Cornet live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Raducanu vs Cornet

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to live stream Raducanu vs Cornet: watch US Open tennis for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the US Open in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Raducanu vs Cornet is set to begin no earlier than 12am BST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, but it will be well worth staying up for. You can live stream Raducanu vs Cornet from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Raducanu vs Cornet: live stream US Open tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch the 2022 US Open across ESPN's suite of TV channels and its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). Raducanu vs Cornet is being shown on either ESPN or ESPN 2, with the match set to get underway no earlier than 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Tuesday. Stream US Open 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Another option is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a more complete cable replacement service overall. It offers ESPN and ESPN 2 but doesn't have ESPN 3. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. Just bear in mind that it won't be showing either of the singles finals.

How to live stream Raducanu vs Cornet and watch US Open 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch US Open 2022 on TSN, with Raducanu vs Cornet set to begin no earlier than 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Tuesday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Raducanu vs Cornet live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

