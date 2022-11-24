Qatar vs Senegal live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Neither Qatar nor Senegal can afford to lose Friday's crunch World Cup 2022 Group A match. Both teams lost their openers and must avoid defeat to remain in the contest. The match marks the first time these two sides have played each other and is also the first occasion Senegal have faced a host nation at a World Cup. Here's how to get a Qatar vs Senegal live stream and watch this 2022 World Cup Group A clash in Qatar online.

Qatar vs Senegal live stream Dates: Friday, November 25 Venue: Al-Thumama Stadium, Al-Thumama FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Qatar have already set two unwanted World Cup records after becoming the first host nation to lose their opening game, as well as earning the distinction as the first hosts to fail to register a shot on target in a match. Continually sloppy when in possession during their 0-2 defeat to Ecuador last Sunday, Qatar must improve quickly if they are to make a mark on the tournament they are hosting.

Senegal at least managed to forge some decent opportunities in their loss by the same scoreline to the Netherlands, with striker Ismaili Sarr missing two gilt edge chances against the Dutch. The Watford man has been in good form for his club side, netting six goals so far this season, but the 21-year-old will need to step up as he looks to deputise for Mane, and should get plenty of opportunities against a Qatar side that appears to be struggling under the weight of their nation's expectation

African champions Senegal also find themselves in desperate need of all three points here, but look to have lost their attacking edge without their injured talisman striker.

Qatar vs Senegal kicks off at the Al-Thumama Stadium at 1pm GMT / 9am ET. Follow our guide on how to watch an Qatar vs Senegal live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Qatar vs Senegal live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch a Qatar vs Senegal live stream from any country

Qatar vs Senegal team news

Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate looks a major doubt for this clash after the Nottingham Forest star was stretchered off towards the end of his side's defeat to the Netherlands following a collision with Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

Qatar will meanwhile be hoping that their well-regarded forward Ahmed Alaaeldin is available after the forward missed out due to an injury picked up in their final warm-up friendly with Albania last week.

World Cup 2022 Group A table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group A standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Netherlands 1 1 0 0 3 Ecuador 1 1 0 0 3 Senegal 1 0 0 1 0 Qatar 1 0 0 1 0

World Cup 2022 Group A fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP X FIXTURES

Sunday, November 20

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Monday, November 21

Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Friday, November 25

1pm - Qatar vs Senegal

4pm - Netherlands vs Ecuador

Tuesday, November 29

3pm - Ecuador vs Senegal

3pm - Netherlands vs Qatar