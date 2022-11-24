Qatar vs Senegal live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Neither Qatar nor Senegal can afford to lose Friday's crunch World Cup 2022 Group A match. Both teams lost their openers and must avoid defeat to remain in the contest. The match marks the first time these two sides have played each other and is also the first occasion Senegal have faced a host nation at a World Cup. Here's how to get a Qatar vs Senegal live stream and watch this 2022 World Cup Group A clash in Qatar online.
Dates: Friday, November 25
Venue: Al-Thumama Stadium, Al-Thumama
FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)
Qatar have already set two unwanted World Cup records after becoming the first host nation to lose their opening game, as well as earning the distinction as the first hosts to fail to register a shot on target in a match. Continually sloppy when in possession during their 0-2 defeat to Ecuador last Sunday, Qatar must improve quickly if they are to make a mark on the tournament they are hosting.
Senegal at least managed to forge some decent opportunities in their loss by the same scoreline to the Netherlands, with striker Ismaili Sarr missing two gilt edge chances against the Dutch. The Watford man has been in good form for his club side, netting six goals so far this season, but the 21-year-old will need to step up as he looks to deputise for Mane, and should get plenty of opportunities against a Qatar side that appears to be struggling under the weight of their nation's expectation
African champions Senegal also find themselves in desperate need of all three points here, but look to have lost their attacking edge without their injured talisman striker.
Qatar vs Senegal kicks off at the Al-Thumama Stadium at 1pm GMT / 9am ET. Follow our guide on how to watch an Qatar vs Senegal live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.
Qatar vs Senegal live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK
Football fans in the UK can watch a Qatar vs Senegal live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Qatar vs Senegal kicks-off at 1pm GMT.
Every BBC game will be on BBC TV channels in HD and also live streamed on BBC iPlayer in glorious 4K HDR. Just make sure you possess a valid TV license and that your device is 4K compatible with iPlayer.
Away from home in the UK right now? No worries:
BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. You can watch all the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)for free on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).
Watch a Qatar vs Senegal live stream from any country
If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.
How to watch Qatar vs Senegal: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable
In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 9am ET
Qatar vs Senegal live stream without cable
If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab).
FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).
Qatar vs Senegal live stream in Canada
TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Qatar vs Senegal live stream. Kick-off is at 9am ET
If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year
How to watch Qatar vs Senegal live stream for FREE in Australia
Football fans in Australia can watch a Qatar vs Senegal live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Qatar vs Senegal kicks off at 12am AEDT.
SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.
Qatar vs Senegal live stream in New Zealand
Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Qatar vs Senegal live stream. Kick-off is at 2am NZDT
If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.
Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.
How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India
In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Qatar vs Senegal live stream kicks off at 6.30pm IST.
Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience.
Qatar vs Senegal team news
Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate looks a major doubt for this clash after the Nottingham Forest star was stretchered off towards the end of his side's defeat to the Netherlands following a collision with Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.
Qatar will meanwhile be hoping that their well-regarded forward Ahmed Alaaeldin is available after the forward missed out due to an injury picked up in their final warm-up friendly with Albania last week.
World Cup 2022 Group A table
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Pts
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
World Cup 2022 Group A fixtures
(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)
GROUP X FIXTURES
Sunday, November 20
Qatar 0-2 Ecuador
Monday, November 21
Senegal 0-2 Netherlands
Friday, November 25
1pm - Qatar vs Senegal
4pm - Netherlands vs Ecuador
Tuesday, November 29
3pm - Ecuador vs Senegal
3pm - Netherlands vs Qatar