Portugal vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Portugal take on Switzerland in Lusail on Tuesday with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. These two sides have already met twice so far this year with one win apiece. Who will come out on top? Here's how to watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal vs Switzerland live stream Dates: 6 December 2022 Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail FREE live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Portugal had already qualified for the round of 16 when they faced South Korea on Friday and, despite defeat to Paulo Bento's side, they still managed to top Group H. Portugal coach Fernando Santos took the opportunity to rest some of his stars, although tellingly that didn't include Cristiano Ronaldo, but despite one of his back-ups giving them an early lead it was South Korea that took all three points to join them in the knockouts.

Switzerland only needed a draw to progress from Group G, but they won a back-and-forth game against Serbia on Friday to book their place in the knockouts. Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead after 20 minutes, but Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic made them work for the victory with two goals in 10 first-half minutes. Breel Embolo equalised just before the break, while Remo Freuler's 48th-minute strike turned out to be the winner. Switzerland have never won three games at a World Cup finals. Could this be the year they make history?

Portugal vs Switzerland kicks off at 2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream wherever you are, starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Portugal vs Switzerland live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream for free on ITVX (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Portugal vs Switzerland kicks-off at 7pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITVX platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad (opens in new tab). ITVX (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Portugal vs Switzerland live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. Portugal vs Switzerland live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Portugal vs Switzerland live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Portugal vs Switzerland live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Portugal vs Switzerland live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Portugal vs Switzerland kicks off at 6am AEDT on Wednesday 7 December. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Portugal vs Switzerland live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Portugal vs Switzerland live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Wednesday 7 December. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Portugal vs Switzerland live stream kicks off at 12:30am IST on Wednesday 7 December. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Portugal vs Switzerland team news

Danilo Pereira is unlikely to be available for this match after breaking three ribs in training last week, but Otavio may return after missing the last two games. Nico Elvedi and Yann Sommer were both ill and had to sit out Switzerland's win over Serbia, but have a good chance of featuring here.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

Sunday 4 December

France vs Poland - 3pm

England vs Senegal - 7pm

Monday 5 December

Japan vs Croatia - 3pm

Brazil vs South Korea - 7pm

Tuesday 6 December

Morocco vs Spain - 3pm

Portugal vs Switzerland - 7pm

Friday 9 and Saturday 10 December

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 December

Semi-finals

Saturday 17 December

3rd place playoff

Sunday 18 December

Final