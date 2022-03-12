Pakistan vs Australia live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

The honours are even as Pakistan and Australia match wits at National Stadium in Karachi, where the hosts have only ever lost twice. The wicket is sure to be far more receptive to the tricks and machinations of the exceptional bowlers on show than last week, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a Pakistan vs Australia live stream and catch all the 2nd Test action online no matter where you are in the world.

A meek wicket meant that the batsmen had it all their way in the first exchanges, which went down in history as the first ever Test to feature three consecutive century opening partnerships.

That said, while Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq (twice) scored centuries, nobody in the Aussie ranks managed it, with Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne coming closest.

Most concerning of all for Pat Cummins was that Australia took just four wickets in total across 239 overs, while allowing 728 runs. Is Mitchell Swepson the answer? He could become the first specialist leg spinner to play Test cricket for Australia in over a decade, which would also serve as a fitting tribute to Shane Warne.

The suspense is mounting, so follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2022 Pakistan vs Australia Test live stream and watch every session online from anywhere.

1st Test : Mar 4-8 一 Draw

: Mar 4-8 一 Draw 2nd Test : Mar 12-16 一 National Stadium, Karachi 一 10am PKT / 4pm AEDT

: Mar 12-16 一 National Stadium, Karachi 一 10am PKT / 4pm AEDT 3rd Test: Mar 21-25 一 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 一 10am PKT / 4pm AEDT

How to watch Pakistan vs Australia: live stream Test cricket Down Under

Cricket fans Down Under can watch Pakistan vs Australia on Fox Sports and via Foxtel, with play starting at 4pm AEDT on each day of the 2nd Test. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Not in Australia right now? You can still enjoy the same live stream you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six! More details follow...

How to watch Pakistan vs Australia Test cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for countries around the world, but if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked.

In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch FREE Pakistan vs Australia live stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with the only details required being your phone number to verify your identity. In theory, anyone in Pakistan should simply need to head to the PTV Sports website and tune in. That said, when we've been looking, it's been unclear if the live stream is working - we'll update this if the situation becomes clearer.

How to watch a Pakistan vs Australia live stream in UK

You can watch Pakistan vs Australia via Sky Sports with the coverage on its Sky Sports Mix channel. Play begins at 5am GMT on each day of the 2nd Test. Sky Sports subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Pakistan vs Australia: live stream Test cricket in India

In India, the Sony Sports Network is showing the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test. Play gets underway at 10.30am IST on each day of the Test. Sony Six will telecast with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 will broadcast in regional languages. If you prefer to live stream cricket on the go, you can do so with Sony Liv, but you'll need a premium subscription to watch Pakistan vs Australia live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month.

How to watch Pakistan vs Australia in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test on Sky Sport. Play gets underway at 6pm NZDT across all five days of the Test. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else, meanwhile, can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99.

Pakistan vs Australia live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US

Cricket fans in the US can live stream Pakistan vs Australia on Willow TV, which is also available in Canada. Play is set to begin at 12am ET / 9pm PT on each day of the 2nd Test, starting on Friday night/Saturday morning - but don't worry, it will continue throughout the nights and deep into the mornings. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch Pakistan vs Australia: live stream Test cricket in South Africa