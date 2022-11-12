New Zealand vs England live stream: how to watch Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 final online today

England, undefeated in 30 Tests, take on hosts and reigning champions New Zealand in the most hotly anticipated Women's Rugby World Cup final of all time. It's the fifth time these two nations have battled it out for the trophy, and the Black Ferns have won out on every previous occasion, including a victory that's haunted the Red Roses for the past five years. Read on to find out how to watch a New Zealand vs England live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup final for FREE (opens in new tab).

Much has been made of the clash of styles that could play out at Eden Park, but England showed that they're more than capable of mixing things up during their hard-fought 26-19 victory over Canada last weekend. Simon Middleton has also decided to tweak the formula by bringing in Holly Aitchison to partner the tournament's top points scorer Emily Scarrett at centre, for the first time in the competition.

The adrenaline may still be pumping in the New Zealand ranks after France snatched defeat from the jaws of victory a week ago. A last-minute missed penalty saved the Black Ferns' skins when all had seemed lost. A straight swap sees Charmaine McMenamin come in for Liana Mikaele-Tu’u at loose forward, with the Blues Women player nursing a thumb injury.

England are still scarred by New Zealand's comeback in Belfast in 2017. Can they finally lay those demons to rest and break the Kiwis' 20-year stranglehold? Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Women's Rugby World Cup final live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch New Zealand vs England for FREE in the UK.

How to watch a FREE New Zealand vs England Women's Rugby World Cup final live stream

(opens in new tab) The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that New Zealand vs England is being shown on free-to-air ITV. Coverage starts on ITV1 at 6am GMT bright and early on Saturday morning, ahead of a 6.30am kick-off. That also means you'll be able to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup final live for free on the network's streaming service ITV Hub (opens in new tab). Use a VPN to watch on ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab) Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch New Zealand vs England from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream the Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 final below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below to get around that issue, thanks to a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream New Zealand vs England from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that might be ITV Hub (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Black Ferns vs England for FREE in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans in New Zealand can also watch the Women's Rugby World Cup final for free, courtesy of Three (opens in new tab). Kick-off is set for 7.30pm NZDT on Saturday evening, with coverage starting at 6.55pm. You'll also be able to live stream New Zealand vs England on the channel's ThreeNow (opens in new tab) platform, which is available on a wide range of devices. If you've already got a subscription, Spark Sport (opens in new tab) is also live streaming the match. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Champions League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch Women's Rugby World Cup final: live stream New Zealand vs England in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final in Canada, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.30am ET / 10.30pm PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a New Zealand vs England live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 per month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch New Zealand vs England: live stream Women's Rugby World Cup final in Australia

(opens in new tab) Stan Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup final in Australia, with kick-off set for 5.30pm AEDT on Saturday. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, as well as Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a New Zealand vs England live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch New Zealand vs England: live stream Women's Rugby World Cup final in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Fans looking to watch the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup final in South Africa can catch all the action on SuperSport Grandstand. New Zealand vs England is set to start at 8.30am SAST on Saturday morning. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Women's Rugby World Cup final: live stream New Zealand vs England in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans can watch the Women's Rugby World Cup final on Peacock TV in the US, though be warned that New Zealand vs England is set to start at 1.30am ET / 10.30pm PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Away from home right now? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of Premier League soccer, every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).