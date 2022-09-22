Italy vs England live stream: how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League for free

Any fixture between England and Italy is a mouthwatering prospect and the Three Lions upcoming trip to Milan to face the Azzurri is dripping in narrative and intrigue. Both teams have struggled since Italy's shootout success to win Euro 2020 last summer at England's expense, with the former missing out on World Cup qualification and the latter on a run of four games without a win. Both are desperate for the points.

Read on to find out how to watch an Italy vs England live stream and see the 2022 Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.

Italy vs England live stream Date: Friday, September 23 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm EDT / 11.45am PDT / 4.45am AEST / 6.45am NZST Venue: San Siro, Milan Free live stream: All 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) | FSN (opens in new tab) (US) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

It's almost impossible to believe that Italy have failed to qualify for the past two World Cups, especially after the Azzurri became European champions last summer. Yet a goalless draw in Northern Ireland, followed by a catastrophic play-off defeat to North Macedonia, ended their hopes of making it to Qatar and they must now focus on overhauling Hungary who surprisingly lead Group A3. Coach Roberto Mancini is attempting a mini-overhaul with Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori and Leeds newbie Wilfried Gnonto among the young talents that the former Manchester City boss is trying to bring through.

England, meanwhile, are desperate to end a run of four games without a win which came at the end of last season. Draws with Germany and the reverse fixture against Italy were sandwiched between debilitating defeats to Hungary, the 4-0 reverse at Monineux proving particularly harrowing.

With the World Cup just around the corner, and relegation to Nations League Group B a realistic probability, Gareth Southgate will be going all out for a win against the team they lost to in the Euro 2020 final and restore some confidence pre-Qatar. Expect big guns Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount to start. This has the makings of a brilliant game, so follow our guide to get an Italy vs England live stream and watch the 2022 Nations League online from anywhere.

How to watch Italy vs England: live stream Nations League for FREE

(opens in new tab) The great news for football fans in the UK is that Italy vs England is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch an England vs Italy free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab) Coverage of England vs Italy starts at 7pm BST on Friday evening, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game via Channel 4's All4 service (opens in new tab). If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

How to watch Italy vs England from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Italy vs England live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Italy vs England from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's All4 (opens in new tab) if you're from the UK.

How to watch Italy vs England: live stream soccer in the US FREE without cable

(opens in new tab) Italy vs England kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Friday, and in the US the game is being shown exclusively on Vix, part of the Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab), which is free to stream. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service FuboTV. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website (opens in new tab), or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and FuboTV.

Italy vs England live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch England vs Italy on streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Saturday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Italy vs England: live stream Nations League game in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Nations League fixture live Down Under, which makes it the only place to watch Italy vs England in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST early on Saturday morning, so brace yourself for a sleepy one. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

