Is it wise to get the OnePlus 3T now?

The OnePlus 3T is a stellar flagship by any measure. But the smartphone finds itself at a disadvantage given that a number of new smartphones have popped up since then. However, for a phone that offers a stellar display, brilliant camera, along with a hefty amount of RAM and storage for just under Rs 30,000, the OnePlus 3T is a catch.

However, the equation has changed significantly since the arrival of the OnePlus 5. Announced very recently, the smartphone has the potential to go up against the best in the industry. The “Never Settle” tagline finally makes sense to now. Featuring a dual-camera setup and the Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood, OnePlus has managed to take notice yet again.

So what does this mean for the OnePlus 3T?

Well, there’s no contest really, which is always the case when an upgraded model shows up in the market. The OnePlus 3T is pretty good on its own, but will still find it difficult to grab the eyeballs now with the arrival of the OnePlus 5. With that being said, all is clearly not over for last year’s flagship.

Does it make sense to get the OnePlus 3T now?

Well, it doesn’t. Plainly because OnePlus is yet to slash the pricing of the handset, and it’s still selling for Rs 29,999 and Rs 26,999 on Amazon India. Perhaps when the OnePlus 5 officially hits the markets, the company will decide to give the 3T a big discount, encouraging more users to purchase the handset. The company has already mentioned that it will no longer produce the OnePlus 3T, although the phone will continue to sell in the Indian markets until at least later this year.

Is it possible that the phone will go out of stock soon?

This is likely to happen as it’s basically a race against time at this point. With OnePlus no longer manufacturing the handset, the company is merely looking to clear out the inventory. Although one can’t confirm if the company has completely shut down production of the handset, it’s likely that the phone will be harder to get in a couple of months from now. However, the company had earlier confirmed that the OnePlus 3t (both 64GB and 128GB variants) will continue to be available until later this year.

Manufacturers offer massive discounts on products as a last ditch effort to sell out their stocks quickly. But it’s hard to tell if the company will take that step at this point. So if you’re planning to get the OnePlus 3T, we suggest you wait till the OnePlus 5 reaches the shelves, and expect a price reduction. Customers also need to hope that the device stays in stock by then.