How to watch Unprecedented: stream Trump documentary online from anywhere

Unprecedented provides an insight into Donald Trump's mind as the fallout from his unsuccessful 2020 re-election campaign spiralled out of control. It's a treasure-trove of never-before-seen interviews so juicy that the documentary's creator, Alex Holder, was made to hand the footage over to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot. Featuring interviews with former Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner and the man himself both before and after the US Capitol attacks, read on as we explain how to watch the Unprecedented Trump documentary online from anywhere in the world.
Release date: Sunday, July 10
The three-part documentary was shot at the White House, Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort and on the campaign trail during the tumultuous final months of the Trump presidency, with Holder gaining intimate access to numerous key players in the former president's inner sanctum. Footage also includes a full view of the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
The docuseries is an unfiltered insight into both the Trump family, their beliefs and opinions of the events that unfolded around them as well as commentary from journalists who were there covering the events as well.
While there is nothing confirmed yet, it appears that Unprecedented parts 2 and 3 will drop on consecutive Sundays available from 3am ET each time. Read on as we detail how to watch the Unprecedented Trump documentary online.
How to watch the Unprecedented Trump documentary in the US, UK and Canada
Unprecedented is exclusive to streaming service Discovery+ (opens in new tab), with the first of three episodes of the Trump documentary set to arrive on the platform on Sunday, July 10 from 3am ET.
In the US, Discovery+ has two tiers to choose from: $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 per month without ads, and both are available with a 7-day Discovery+ FREE trial (opens in new tab).
In Canada, the same tiers cost CA$4.99 and CA$6.99 after a 7-day free trial.
In the UK, meanwhile, there's a £3.99 per month Entertainment subscription that comes with a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), and a £6.99 per month Entertainment & Sport subscription to choose from.
While content differs from country to country, the service offers programming from Discovery’s networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and more.
Not in the US right now? Don't worry - all you need is a top-notch VPN (opens in new tab) and you'll be able to watch all the same streaming services and shows you would back home, wherever you are.
How to watch the Unprecedented Trump documentary online from outside your country
If you're abroad right now, regional restrictions may prevent you from watching Unprecedented online.
Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.
Use a VPN to watch Unprecedented from abroad
There are hundreds of VPNs available. A VPN is quick to connect to, easy to use, and highly secure. Plus, it's compatible with a wide range of devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, among many more.
Many VPN services offer flexible money-back guarantees and discounted annual plans.
Once downloaded, find the location of your home country – or select it from the pre-defined list – and just click connect.
Can I watch the Unprecedented Trump documentary online in Australia?
With Discovery+ not yet available Down Under, there's no word on when or if Unprecedented will air in Australia - though we're hoping that we'll find out towards the end of its run.
If you're keen to try out your luck, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from elsewhere, as described above.
The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.