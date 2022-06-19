How to watch Love Island: Aftersun for the latest islander gossip

Get all the latest islander gossip and couple theories with your weekly instalment of the lovely Laura Whitmore on Love Island: Aftersun. Joined by a host of celebrity super fans and legendary islanders from years gone by, there are plenty of insider scoops, as well as exit interviews from the most recent dumpees from the villa. Read on to find out how to watch Love Island: Aftersun online and on TV, live and on catch-up for free in the UK, and from anywhere else in the world too.

Away from home and want your free stream? Use a VPN to access ITV Hub (opens in new tab)

Love Island: Aftersun is delivered to your screens every week following on from Sunday night's instalment of villa antics. With celebrity guests and ex-islanders aplenty, Laura Whitmore will also be chatting to friends and family of current islanders and dishing the dirt on exactly what they think.

We'll also tune in live to Mallorca and get sneak peaks of what drama is about to unfold next in the following night's episode.

One for dedicated fans of Love Island that just can't get enough, find our guide below on how to watch Love Island: Aftersun online and stream episodes every Sunday night from anywhere.

How to watch Love Island: Aftersun online for FREE

(opens in new tab) Join Laura Whitmore and her panel of guests on the sofa and watch Love Island: Aftersun every Sunday night from June 12 with episodes airing straight after Love Island at 10pm BST (or when the latest villa goings on finishes). Episodes will air on ITV2, which is 100% free-to-watch in the UK. You can also catch a live stream or watch Love Island: Aftersun on catch-up via the ITV Hub (opens in new tab). Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch Love Island: Aftersun outside the UK

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island: Aftersun from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during this year's summer of love, you won't be able to watch from abroad, or access ITV Hub.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which prevents certain services and content to specific parts of the world. You can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island: Aftersun from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) and start watching Love Island: Aftersun as if you were back at home