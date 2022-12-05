How to watch Back in the Groove: stream the dating show online

The world isn't short of reality dating shows right now but Back in the Groove has an edge. The all-new Hulu show is set to offer something of a unique twist on the well-worn genre. Inspired by the 1988 age-gap vacation romance movie How Stella Got Her Groove Back, the show is set to give three women in their 40s the chance to get their love lives back on track by dating men half their age. Here's how to watch Back in the Groove on Hulu, not matter where you are in the world.

Watch Back in the Groove online Release date: December 5 New episodes: Two new episodes per night until December 8 Watch FREE online: in the US on Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)

On hosting duties is actor Taye Diggs, who made his Hollywood debut as the love interest in the aforementioned comedy classic. The eight-episode series sees singletons Steph, 41; Brooke, 42; and Sparkle, 43, given the opportunity to choose the partner of their choice, from the two dozen twenty-something men who are waiting to woo them.

Using the tried and trusted Love Island method of keeping the temperatures up, the show takes place on a sultry vacation resort in the Dominican Republic with all guests staying at the chic Groove Hotel. Back in the Groove premieres Monday, December 5, with two new episodes dropping nightly until December 8.

Take a look below at how to watch Back in the Groove online and stream all episodes, where we'll also show you how to get the best value with a $13.99 Disney Plus subscription bundle (opens in new tab).

More can't miss TV: here's how to watch The Patient

How to watch Back in the Groove FREE on Hulu in the US

(opens in new tab) You can watch all the going on in the Groove Hotel on Hulu (opens in new tab) with the show premiering on the service on Monday, December 5. Two new episodes will be made available to stream on the service each night from then on until the concluding instalments on December 8. You can bag a Hulu plan for as little as $6.99 a month. Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial (opens in new tab), which means you could work your way through plenty of great TV shows – like Under the Banner of Heaven (opens in new tab), Only Murders in the Building (opens in new tab) and The Kardashians (opens in new tab) – before having to pay a dime. For those after great value for money, sign up to the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), with more details below.

Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So, whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that Hulu free trial today.

Watch Back in the Groove and more with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle

Can I watch Back in the Groove online in the UK?

While Hulu exclusives often find their way on to Disney Plus in the UK, there's currently no confirmation as to whether Back in the Groove will be available to watch over in Blighty.

Can I watch Back in the Groove online in Canada?

We're afraid it's the same story for Canadian reality TV fans, with no confirmed broadcaster for the dating show in the region at present.

Can I watch Back in the Groove online in Australia?

There looks like a wait in store as well for viewers looking to see how the romantic action of Back in the Groove plays out , with no confirmed Aussie broadcaster yet announced.