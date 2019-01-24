How to change the time on your Fitbit

Travelling around the world or daylight savings can sometimes leave your fitness tracker or smartwatch out of sync with the time zone you're in.

Unlike the clock in your car or the one on the oven that's just too complicated to bother changing, it's well worth making sure you have the right time on your wrist.

It's not as easy as pulling and twisting the crown on a traditional watch either - to change the time on a Fitbit you'll be using the app on your phone.

So if you're looking to change the time on your Fitbit made tracker or smartwatch, be sure to grab your phone and sit down to follow the guide below. The good news is this works for all trackers and smartwatches from the company whether you've got a Fitbit Versa or Fitbit Ionic all the way through to bands like the Fitbit Flex 2 or Fitbit Charge 3.

How to change time on your Fitbit with your phone

Head into the Fitbit app on your phone and tap on the Account icon in the top right hand corner. It looks like a little drivers license with a circle in the top left and a couple of lines inside of a rectangle.

Scroll down to the bottom of this menu and you'll see a section called Advanced Settings. This is where it differs slightly for those who have an iPhone or an Android.

Those on iPhone will find a section called Time Zone where you'll have to turn off the option that says Set Automatically. On Android it'll appear at the top of the Advanced Settings and you'll want to turn off the Automatic time zone option.

Below those options you'll then find one called Time Zone where you can manually select the place you're in.

Once you've done that, the Fitbit app should automatically sync up. If it doesn't, try closing and opening the Fitbit app again to sync your tracker or watch manually.

Congratulations – you've now changed the time on your Fitbit smartwatch or tracker. And if you ever want to opt back in to automatic time zone checking in the future, you'll just have to reverse the steps above.