Ghana vs Uruguay live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Luis Suarez has been oddly quiet throughout this tournament, but something tells us he’ll be the center of attention today. The Uruguay forward is enemy No.1 for Ghanaians, and the Black Stars now have a chance to deliver the knockout blow in his last ever World Cup. Here's how to watch a Ghana vs Uruguay live stream in Group H of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana vs Uruguay live stream Dates: Friday, December 2 Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Forget the Hand of God. The Uruguay forward denied Ghana a place in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup with one of the most infamous displays of foul play in World Cup history, and Ghana have had to wait 12 years for a shot at revenge.

Both of Ghana’s games have been five-goal thrillers that went to the wire, while Uruguay are one of three teams that are yet to notch a single goal at World Cup 2022. However, they've looked good, whacking the woodwork three times, and the goals they conceded in the 2-0 defeat to Portugal each had big slices of misfortune about them.

La Celeste would do well to target Ghana's right flank. Four of five goals that Otto Addo's men have conceded cam from forays down that side but, equally, all five of the goals that Ghana have scored came via crosses from the left. In other words, it could be a busy day for Tariq Lamptey and Guillermo Varela.

Ghana vs Uruguay kicks off at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah at 3pm GMT / 10am ET. Follow our guide on how to watch a Ghana vs Uruguay live stream wherever you are, starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Ghana vs Uruguay live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch Ghana vs Uruguay live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Ghana vs Uruguay: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts from the QFs onwards. If you have those cable channels, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch Ghana vs Uruguay from a smart device. Kick-off is at 10am ET on Friday morning. Ghana vs Uruguay live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Ghana vs Uruguay live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Ghana vs Uruguay live stream. Kick-off is at 10am ET on Friday. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Ghana vs Uruguay live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Ghana vs Uruguay live stream and every World Cup 2022 game on SBS and SBS Viceland, which are free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On Demand (opens in new tab). Just be warned that Ghana vs Uruguay kicks off at 2am AEDT on Friday night/Saturday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS On Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Ghana vs Uruguay live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Ghana vs Uruguay live stream. Kick-off is at 4am NZDT in the early hours of Saturday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Ghana vs Uruguay live stream kicks off at 8.30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Ghana vs Uruguay team news

Uruguay center-back Ronald Araujo is yet to get a run-out at Qatar 2022, having been included in Diego Alonso's squad despite only undergoing thigh surgery in September.

Right-back Alidu Seidu managed just over an hour of Ghana's opening game against Portugal but didn't make it onto the field of play against South Korea, though it isn't yet clear if the Clermont man has an injury or if Tariq Lamptey has pushed him out of the first team.

World Cup 2022 Group H table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Played Won Lost Drawn GD Points Portugal (Q) 2 2 0 0 3 6 Ghana 2 1 1 0 0 3 South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

World Cup 2022 Group H fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP H FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Thursday, November 24

Uruguay 0 - 0 South Korea

Portugal 3 - 2 Ghana

Monday, November 28

South Korea 2 - 3 Ghana

Portugal 2 - 0 Uruguay

Friday, December 2

3pm - Ghana vs Uruguay

3pm - South Korea vs Portugal