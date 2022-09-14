FC Sheriff vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Europa League

Manchester United head to Chișinău in search of their first win of their Europa League campaign as they take on Sheriff Tiraspol in this tricky looking Group E tie. United will be determined to take all three points, having slipped to a 1-0 defeat on matchday one at Old Trafford. Follow our guide on how to watch a Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Man United live stream Date: Thursday, September 15 Kick-off time: 5.45pm BST / 6.45pm CEST / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT / 10.15pm IST / 2.45am AEST / 4.45am NZST Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chișinău, Moldova Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / FREE Paramount Plus trial (US) / DAZN (CA) / Stan Sport FREE trial (AU) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

United's previous, unsuccessful European outing saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire welcomed back into the starting XI, and United fans will be wondering if the pair will be back watching from the sidelines following last Thursday's disappointing display.

Sheriff were convincing 3-0 winners over Omonia Nicosia in their opening match of the tournament and are unlikely to fear the Premier league side.

Stjepan Tomas's men are currently on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions and on home turf should provide a very stern test for Ten Haag's transitional Red Devils. Read on for all the information on how to watch an FC Sheriff vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Sheriff vs Man United: live stream Europa League soccer for free without cable

(opens in new tab) You can watch an FC Sheriff vs Manchester United live stream on Paramount Plus, which is showing every Europa League fixture this season. Kick-off is at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT. A subscription to the service starts at just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab), which means you can watch the action without paying a cent. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service with the CBS TV channel, and our recommendation would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $64.99 a month. Better still, there's a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can try before you buy - and cancel if you're not a fan. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Sheriff vs Man United from outside your country

We've set out below all the ways you can watch the Europa League action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch the match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction known as geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being accessed beyond the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN for an FC Sheriff vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Europa League match either on TV or online in the UK, including Sheriff vs Man United. It's being shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 5.15pm BST ahead of an early evening 5.45pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month (opens in new tab). It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Europa League coverage from anywhere in the world.

FC Sheriff vs Manchester United: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) The FC Sheriff vs Manchester United live stream kicks off at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT, and is being shown on the dedicated sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab), which is down to show every single game of the Europa League live. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal, as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year (opens in new tab). It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

FC Sheriff vs Man United: live stream the Europa League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Stan Sport is showing every remaining Europa League match ad-free, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). Better still, you can watch an FC Sheriff vs Manchester United live stream for free if you're a new customer, thanks to the 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as plenty more sports events throughout the year. Kick off for Sheriff vs Manchester United in Australia is 2.45am AEST on Friday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use a quality VPN (opens in new tab) to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

New Zealand: FC Sheriff vs Man United live stream

(opens in new tab) Spark Sport has exclusive rights to show Europa League matches in New Zealand, including this Sheriff vs Manchester United clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.45am NZST on Friday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, know that Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE free trial, so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing and MotoGP. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Sheriff vs Man United and watch the Champions League in India