Ecuador vs Senegal live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Ecuador and Senegal can both smell the knockout rounds, but with only one place up for grabs, one of these Group A teams will be left disappointed at the end of this game. Will it be the African side or the South Americans that has to pack up and go home? Here's how to watch an Ecuador vs Senegal live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ecuador vs Senegal live stream Dates: 29 November 2022 Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha FREE live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Ecuador were unlucky not to take all three points when they drew with the Netherlands last Friday. Cody Gakpo scored with the European side's only shot on target, while Ecuador hit the crossbar and had a goal disallowed for a debatable offside, but Enner Valencia's third goal of the tournament cancelled out that early opener. As long as Ecuador don't lose here they'll be able to prepare for a place in the knockouts, but you can bet they won't just be playing for a draw.

Senegal despatched Qatar 3-1 in their previous match, with Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou scoring either side of the interval. Mohammed Muntari then gave the hosts hope 12 minutes from time, but Bamba Dieng put the game beyond doubt just six minutes later. With the Netherlands likely to beat the already-eliminated hosts in the other Group A game, Senegal will need to win here to progress.

Ecuador vs Senegal kicks off at 10am ET, 7am PT and 3pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch an Ecuador vs Senegal live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Ecuador vs Senegal live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch an Ecuador vs Senegal live stream for free on ITVX (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Ecuador vs Senegal kicks-off at 3pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITV Hub platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad (opens in new tab). ITVX (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch an Ecuador vs Senegal live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Ecuador vs Senegal: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 10am ET. Ecuador vs Senegal live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Ecuador vs Senegal live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Ecuador vs Senegal live stream. Kick-off is at 10am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Ecuador vs Senegal live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch an Ecuador vs Senegal live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Ecuador vs Senegal kicks off at 2am AEDT on Wednesday 30 November. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Ecuador vs Senegal live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Ecuador vs Senegal live stream. Kick-off is at 4am NZDT on Thursday 30 November. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Ecuador vs Senegal live stream kicks off at 8:30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Ecuador vs Senegal team news

Ecuador's in-form striker Enner Valencia left the pitch on a stretcher on Friday, but he's expected to be fine for this game, while Senegal have no new injury worries.

World Cup 2022 Group A table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L GD Pts Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 4 Ecuador 2 1 1 0 2 4 Senegal 2 1 0 1 0 3 Qatar 2 0 0 2 -4 0

World Cup 2022 Group A fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP A FIXTURES

Sunday, November 20

4pm - Qatar vs Ecuador 0-2

Monday, November 21

4pm - Senegal vs Netherlands 0-2

Friday, November 25

1pm - Qatar vs Senegal 1-3

4pm - Netherlands vs Ecuador 1-1

Tuesday, November 29

3pm - Ecuador vs Senegal

3pm - Netherlands vs Qatar