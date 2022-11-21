Denmark vs Tunisia live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Denmark get Group D going when they face Tunisia in Al Rayyan on Tuesday. The Danes will be looking to build upon an impressive showing at Euro 2020 and could be dark horses here in Qatar. Can Tunisia burst their bubble? Here's how to watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Denmark vs Tunisia live stream Date: 22 November 2022 Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan FREE live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Denmark qualified for Qatar 2022 with ease, winning every game apart from their final meeting with Scotland last November. Their Nations League form has been impressive too, beating France both home and away, which should give them the confidence to progress from this group alongside Les Bleus. While rarely spectacular, the Danes often over-perform on the world stage, and they'll have an eye on at least matching their quarter-final appearance from France '98.

Tunisia scraped through qualifying, winning their playoff against Mali through a first-leg own-goal, and they'll rely on defensive solidity rather than attacking flair in their quest to reach the knockouts of a World Cup for the first time. The Eagles of Carthage have kept clean sheets in friendly wins over Chile, Japan and Comoros recently, but were dismantled 5-1 by Brazil at the end of September, so will be looking to get points on the board before they face France in their final group game.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Denmark vs Tunisia live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream for free on ITV Hub (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Denmark vs Tunisia kicks-off at 1pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcasters' ITV Hub platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad (opens in new tab). ITV Hub (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV plans to relaunch ITV Hub as ITVX on December 8, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Denmark vs Tunisia: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 5am PT / 8am ET. Denmark vs Tunisia live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Denmark vs Tunisia live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream. Kick-off is at 8am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Denmark vs Tunisia live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Denmark vs Tunisia live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Denmark vs Tunisia kicks off at 12am AEDT on Wednesday 23 November. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Denmark vs Tunisia live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Denmark vs Tunisia live stream. Kick-off is at 2am NZDT on Wednesday 23 November. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Denmark vs Tunisia live stream kicks off at 6:30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Denmark vs Tunisia team news

Andreas Christensen was named in Kasper Hjulmand's Denmark squad despite playing just a handful of games for Barcelona so far this season, with the former Chelsea defender only returning from a sprained ankle on 5 November.

Köln's Ellyes Skhiri fractured a cheekbone at the end of October but will play in Qatar wearing a protective mask. The 27-year-old has 48 caps for Tunisia and usually forms a vital part of the midfield.

World Cup 2022 Group D table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group D standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts France 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0

World Cup 2022 Group D fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP D FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 22

1pm - Denmark vs Tunisia

7pm - France vs Australia

Saturday, November 26

10am - Tunisia vs Australia

4pm - France vs Denmark

Wednesday, November 30

3pm - Tunisia vs France

3pm - Australia vs Denmark