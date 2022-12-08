Croatia vs Brazil live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Experienced Croatia take on flamboyant Brazil on Friday for a place in the World Cup semi-finals. Brazil have never lost to Croatia and won't want to change that now. Can Croatia pull off a shock when it really matters? Here's how to watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream in the quarterfinal stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Croatia vs Brazil live stream Dates: 9 December 2022 Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Brazil put on a real show in their round of 16 game against South Korea, particularly in a goal-filled first half. Goals from Vinicius, Richarlison, Paqueta and a penalty from Neymar gave Brazil a 4-0 lead after just 36 minutes, with the Seleção dancing to celebrate each one. Paik Seung-ho added to the collection of wonderful goals with a 30-yard consolation 15 minutes from time, but it was their opponent's attacking performance that really caught the eye here.

Croatia needed a penalty shoot-out to get past Japan on Monday, but their big-game experience showed through eventually. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero, keeping out three spot kicks, although in truth they were poor efforts from the Japanese players. Croatia didn't win any of their knockout games in 2018 in normal time, and failed to score in two of their three group games this year, but winning is all that matters at this stage of the competition.

Croatia vs Brazil kicks off at 10am ET, 7am PT and 3pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Croatia vs Brazil live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch Croatia vs Brazil live stream from any country

How to watch Croatia vs Brazil: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 10am ET. Croatia vs Brazil live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Croatia vs Brazil live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Croatia vs Brazil live stream. Kick-off is at 10am ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Croatia vs Brazil live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Croatia vs Brazil kicks off at 2am AEDT on Saturday 10 December. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Croatia vs Brazil live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Croatia vs Brazil live stream. Kick-off is at 4am NZDT on Saturday 10 December. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Croatia vs Brazil live stream kicks off at 8:30pm IST. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Croatia vs Brazil team news

Full-back Borna Sosa missed Croatia's win over Japan through illness and it's not clear whether he'll have recovered in time for this game. Josip Stanisic is also a doubt. Alex Sandro hadn't fully recovered from a hip issue in time for Brazil's defeat of South Korea, but he has a better chance of being fit for this game.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

Friday 9 December

Croatia v Brazil - 3pm

Netherlands v Argentina - 7pm

Saturday 10 December

Morocco v Portugal - 3pm

England v France - 7pm

Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 December

Semi-finals

Saturday 17 December

3rd place playoff

Sunday 18 December

Final