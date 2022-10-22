Chiefs vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

The NFL's top scoring offense and No.2 defense collide as the Chiefs meet the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Despite their impressive stats, both teams are coming off painful defeats, but with the NFC West so tightly compacted, there's particular pressure on the Niners and their struggling quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. Though he may just get a little assistance from new signing Christian McCaffrey. Read on as we explain how to watch a Chiefs vs 49ers live stream online from anywhere.

San Fran are one of three teams in their division with a 3-3 record, and considering the targets that Garoppolo has at his disposal, that represents major underachievement. He had a stinker as the 49ers fell to a 14–28 defeat against the Falcons last weekend, and there's a real sense at the moment that the talents of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are being frittered away.

The good news for Kyle Shanahan is that the Chiefs' pass defense is one of the worst in the NFL. Nobody has surrendered more than the 15 passing touchdowns they've allowed so far this season. Whether Jimmy G can take advantage remains to be seen.

The questionable fitness of Nick Bosa is good news not only for Patrick Mahomes but the entire Chiefs O-line, which gave up three sacks on their quarterback against the Bills last Sunday. Mahomes also threw two interceptions under pressure as he was forced to scramble time and time again, and an aggressive Niners defense might be its best form of offense here.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Chiefs vs 49ers live stream wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) Stream Chiefs vs 49ers with a Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Get your first month for half-price now. Sling TV is an affordable way to watch most of this season's nationally televised NFL games, as its Blue package includes NFL Network, as well as local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets. It usually costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. An extra $15 a month adds ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to the mix.

Chiefs vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Chiefs vs 49ers game on Fox in the US, with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday afternoon. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream Chiefs vs 49ers directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch Chiefs vs 49ers without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. It normally costs $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes Fox, NFL Network, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Chiefs vs 49ers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Chiefs vs 49ers from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Chiefs vs 49ers: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Chiefs vs 49ers game kicks off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Chiefs vs 49ers game is also being televised by CTV.

Chiefs vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Chiefs vs 49ers game kicks off at 9.25pm BST on Sunday night, and NFL fans in the UK can tune in via the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £112.99 for the season and shows every single game live. Sky Sports (opens in new tab) shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday, but the Chiefs vs 49ers isn't one of this week's featured games. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Chiefs vs 49ers FREE: live stream NFL in Australia