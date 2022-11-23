Brazil vs Serbia live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

World Cup 2022 favorites Brazil take on Serbia on Thursday in the last of the first round of group games. Can Neymar and co show the rest they mean business, or will Serbia cause an upset? Here's how to watch a Brazil vs Serbia live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil vs Serbia live stream Dates: 24 November 2022 Venue: Lusail Stadium, Lusail FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Brazil are favourites for a reason. They have lost just once in their last 29 games, but then it was quite a big one: the 2021 Copa America final against Argentina on home turf.

Tite's squad is an embarrassment of riches going forward and they're solid at the back too, but their greatest strength probably lies in their depth. There are world-class players from top to bottom. Question marks remain over their temperament, but there's no doubting the talent on the pitch.

Serbia finished above Portugal in their qualifying group and have shown good form in the Nations League this year, earning promotion to the top tier after taking 13 points from 18. In Aleksandar Mitrović and Dušan Vlahović they have two strikers that certainly know where the goal is, while Dušan Tadić and Sergej Milinković-Savić both have the ability to unlock a defence, but they could struggle at the other end of the pitch – especially against a team as potent in attack as Brazil.

Follow our guide on how to watch a Brazil vs Serbia live stream wherever you are - starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Brazil vs Serbia live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

Watch a Brazil vs Serbia live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your apparent location and World 2022 live streams from any country and streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox will be showing every game of the knockouts. If you have those cable channels already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. Brazil vs Serbia live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Brazil vs Serbia live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Brazil vs Serbia live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Brazil vs Serbia live stream, and every World Cup 2022 game, on SBS which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab) as well as SBS Viceland. Brazil vs Serbia kicks off at 6am AEDT on Friday 25 November. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Brazil vs Serbia live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Brazil vs Serbia live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Friday 25 November. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

Watch Brazil vs Serbia live stream for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Brazil vs Serbia live stream kicks off at 12:30am IST on Friday 25 November. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Brazil vs Serbia team news

Brazil's only real doubt going into the tournament is Manchester United's Antony. He hasn't appeared for his club since going off injured against Sheriff at the end of October, but the team doctor has said he expects the winger to be ready to contribute in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Serbia boss Dragan Stojković will be sweating on the fitness of his two main goal threats, with both Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrović and Dušan Vlahović of Juventus named in his squad despite their recent struggles with injuries.

World Cup 2022 Group G table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group G standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0

World Cup 2022 Group G fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for EST. Add 11 hours for AEDT)

GROUP G FIXTURES

Thursday, November 24

10am - Switzerland vs Cameroon

7pm - Brazil vs Serbia

Monday, November 28

10am - Cameroon vs Serbia

4pm - Brazil vs Switzerlan

Friday, December 2

7pm - Serbia vs Switzerland

7pm - Cameroon vs Brazil