Argentina vs Mexico live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

After getting off to the worst possible start, there's no more margin for error for pre-tournament favorites Argentina. Falling to a monumental defeat – one of the most shocking in World Cup history, no less – in what should have been by far their easiest fixture, has left them marooned at the bottom of Group C, and Mexico have the chance to crush what's left of Lionel Messi's ultimate dream. Here's how to watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina vs Mexico live stream Date: Saturday, November 26 Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail FREE live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Mexico's Argentine head coach Gerardo Martino shares a famously close relationship with Messi, but Tata will need to put that to one side to give El Tri the best possible chance of progressing to the knockouts. They were held to a goalless draw by Poland in their opener, but only one team turned up to play football, and that was Mexico.

Having witnessed Argentina's insipid display against Saudi Arabia, they may smell blood in the water and be tempted to go all-out for the kill. For all of their attacking riches, La Albiceleste created precious little in their opener, and the Mexico backline isn't simply going to bow down at Messi's feet.

But even though they didn't show it on Tuesday, it's worth remembering why Argentina were being tipped for glory just days ago. Messi might not be the game-breaker he once was, but the team as a whole is more balanced than it's been in years, as demonstrated by the 36-game unbeaten run that they entered the tournament on. It's crunch time.

Argentina vs Mexico kicks off at 2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Argentina vs Mexico live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream for free on ITVX (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Argentina vs Mexico kicks-off at 7pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITVX platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad (opens in new tab). ITVX (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV has relaunch ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

Watch any World Cup 2022 live stream:

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Argentina vs Mexico: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Argentina vs Mexico on FS1, with kick-off set for 2pm ET / 11am PT on Saturday. If you have the channel on cable already, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch from a smart device. Argentina vs Mexico live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). Every game of the World Cup is also being shown on Peacock TV, but the catch is that commentary will be in Spanish. The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) and the service also offers live coverage of the NFL, EPL and WWE. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Argentina vs Mexico live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Argentina vs Mexico live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET / 11am PT. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Argentina vs Mexico live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch an Argentina vs Mexico live stream and every other World Cup 2022 game on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab), as well as SBS Viceland. Argentina vs Mexico kicks off at 6am AEDT on Sunday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS on Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Argentina vs Mexico live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Argentina vs Mexico live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Sunday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Argentina vs Mexico live stream kicks off at 12.30am IST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Argentina vs Mexico team news

Hirving Lozano took a hefty knock against Poland, but fortunately for Mexico fans it doesn't look like it's done any lasting damage. The return of Raul Jimenez was also a welcome bit of news.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Argentina.

World Cup 2022 Group C table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Group C standings Row 0 - Cell 0 P W D L Pts Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 3 Poland 1 0 1 0 1 Mexico 1 0 1 0 1 Argentina 1 0 0 1 0

World Cup 2022 Group C fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP C FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina 1 - 2 Saudi Arabia

Mexico 0 - 0 Poland

Saturday, November 26

1pm - Poland vs Saudi Arabia

7pm - Argentina vs Mexico

Wednesday, November 30

7pm - Poland vs Argentina

7pm - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico