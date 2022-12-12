Argentina vs Croatia live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Argentina face Croatia in the first semi-final of the World Cup in a match where romance meets sheer bloody-mindedness. If La Albiceleste had to go the distance to reach the final four in Qatar, Zlatko Dalic's men did so precisely because it was their gameplan all along. Croatia have forced extra time in five of their last six World Cup knockout ties, and though Argentina enter this clash as favorites, the longer it goes on the stronger Croatia will grow. Here's how to watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream in the semi-finals stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Croatia thrashed Argentina 3-0 en route to a second-place finish at the last World Cup four years ago. That goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and center-back Josko Gvardiol have been their standout performers in Qatar shows that the Golden Generation is no longer at its dazzling best, but what Croatia have lost in ball-playing quality they're more than making up for with staying power.

They won't win any style points for their walking-pace approach, but that's exactly what enables them to stay in games even when they go behind, as they have on three occasions already in Qatar. Seeing Argentina run out of steam and throw away a two-goal advantage against the Netherlands will surely only reinforce this mindset.

Argentina won the subsequent shootout, but deep down Lionel Scaloni will know that his men benefited from two key refereeing decisions: a questionable penalty call and Leandro Paredes' uncanny ability to avoid red cards. Whether you call it belief, quasi-religion or something else entirely, it's little wonder that there's now a growing sense that lifting this World Cup is simply Lionel Messi's predetermined destiny.

Argentina vs Croatia kicks off at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET. Follow our guide on how to watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream wherever you are, starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Football fans in the UK can watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream for free on ITVX, and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Argentina vs Croatia kicks-off at 7pm GMT.

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.





How to watch Argentina vs Croatia: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup knockouts is on Fox. If you have the channel on cable, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Now app to watch Argentina vs Croatia from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET.

Argentina vs Croatia live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Argentina vs Croatia live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET.

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia live stream for FREE in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream and every remaining World Cup 2022 game on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On Demand. Argentina vs Croatia kicks off at 6am AEDT on Wednesday morning.

Argentina vs Croatia live stream in New Zealand

Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport in New Zealand, including the Argentina vs Croatia live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Wednesday morning.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema app. Just be warned that the Argentina vs Croatia live stream kicks off at 12.30am IST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Argentina vs Croatia team news

Angel Di Maria has had to sit out the victories over Australia and the Netherlands with a minor thigh injury, though Argentina's chief playmaker was fit enough to make the bench for Friday's game.

Croatia left-back Borna Sosa managed a full 90 minutes against Brazil despite missing the clash with Japan due to illness.

World Cup 2022 fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

Tuesday, December 13

7pm - Argentina vs Croatia

Wednesday, December 14

7pm - France vs Morocco

Saturday, December 17

3pm - 3rd place playoff

Sunday, December 18

3pm - Final