Alcaraz vs Tiafoe live stream: how to watch US Open tennis semi-final online from anywhere

Strap yourself in for a breathless encounter between No.3 seed Carlos Alcaraz and home hero Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final of the US Open. They're two of the most charismatic, swashbuckling players on the circuit, and in the biggest match of their respective careers the thrills and spills will be turned up to 11. Read on as we explain how to watch an Alcaraz vs Tiafoe live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Alcaraz vs Tiafoe live stream Date: Friday, September 9 Time: Not before 7pm ET (local) / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST / 11am NZST Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (AU) | Amazon Prime FREE trial (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) or FuboTV FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | TSN (CA) | Spark Sport (NZ)

Tiafoe has sailed through one of the tournament's toughest draws, dropping just one set despite coming up against opponents as storied as Diego Schwartzman, Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev. Most remarkable of all is the way the 24-year-old has made everything look so effortless.

Carlos Alcaraz, though, is quite simply a phenomenon, but even he must now be feeling the after-effects of back-to-back post-2am finishes at Flushing Meadows. His five-setter against Marin Cilic ended at 2.24am on Tuesday morning, and was swiftly followed by another epic against Jannik Sinner, which also went the distance and eventually ended at 2.50am on Thursday .

Neither player has ever reached a grand slam final before, and they've only met once previously, on clay last year in a match that Tiafoe won in straight sets. Can the American pull another stunning result out of the bag? Here's how to watch an Alcaraz vs Tiafoe live stream at US Open 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Tiafoe: live stream US Open 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch US Open 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). Be warned though, that Alcaraz vs Tiafoe will start no earlier than 9am AEST on Saturday morning. Viewers who are up for the early start can also fire up a free Alcaraz vs Tiafoe live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Alcaraz vs Tiafoe on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free, though that's less appealing with the tournament now drawing to a close. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Watch an Alcaraz vs Tiafoe live stream from outside your country

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Alcaraz vs Tiafoe live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Alcaraz vs Tiafoe

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to live stream Alcaraz vs Tiafoe: watch US Open tennis for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the US Open in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Alcaraz vs Tiafoe is set to begin no earlier than 12am BST on Friday night/Saturday morning. The timing is brutal, but you know it'll be worth staying up for. You can live stream Alcaraz vs Tiafoe from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. However, those prices are set to rise to £8.99 and £95 from September 15. A subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Tiafoe: live stream US Open tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch Alcaraz vs Tiafoe on ESPN, with the match set to get underway no earlier than 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Friday. Stream Alcaraz vs Tiafoe live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Another option is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a more complete cable replacement service overall. It offers ESPN and ESPN 2 but doesn't have ESPN 3. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Alcaraz vs Tiafoe and watch US Open 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch US Open 2022 on TSN, with Alcaraz vs Tiafoe set to begin no earlier than 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Friday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Alcaraz vs Tiafoe live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Alcaraz vs Tiafoe: live stream US Open tennis in New Zealand