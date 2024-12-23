Why the Govee Table Lamp 2 is top of my Christmas Wish List

When I happened across the Govee Table Lamp 2 while looking for exciting new products to review, I can’t say that I didn’t initially scoff at the price. “$69.99 / £69.99?” I thought. “Who would want to pay that much for some ambient lighting?”. Well, I’m certainly eating my words now.

Anyone who knows me knows I’m all for anything remotely eye-catching and colorful, and the Govee Table Lamp 2 has gifted me with all the uplifting color and distraction I’ve needed, whether I’m working away at my desk, or chilling during an evening.

(Image credit: Future)

Despite my penny-pinching ways, the Govee smart lighting system has often attracted me thanks to the potential price savings when compared to higher-priced brand options, such as the Philips Hue range. Cost saving aside, to date I’ve not seen anything available from Philips that delivers as much whimsical playfulness as is packed into the Govee Table Lamp 2, with Philips offerings tending to focus more on singular colors and gradients, rather than developing products with the extra novelty that some of Govee’s lighting provides.

I quickly fell head over heels when I began reviewing the Govee Table Lamp 2, continuing to use it daily even after my work was completed, and I’ve become so fond of it that I would consider purchasing one myself despite my initial reaction to the price. It’s been so easy to set scenes or colors to match my mood whether I need a brighter light to help me through my work tasks in the daytime, or soft and calmingly colorful visuals to help me wind down in the evening.

I found the Govee Table Lamp 2 to be fantastic sensory stimulation, bringing me calmness or a little hit of dopamine depending on which scene I settle on. The Govee Home companion app has been effortless to use, making it easy to change things up, and the programmable onboard buttons have meant that I’ve been able to set off my favorite scenes without needing to pick up my phone, making it a cherished companion during an evening of self-care.

(Image credit: Future)

Why do I love the Govee Tale Lamp 2 so much? Here are my top three reasons:

It boosts my mood

Whether I’m feeling low or a little stressed, I’ve found the Govee Table Lamp 2 to be an essential sensory tool to help me take the focus away from negative thoughts or emotions. I’ve found it hard not to become captivated by the pretty, swirling scenes available, and I’ve loved the added value of being able to create my own.

It’s a great prop to use in content creation

Whether I’m perfecting photos or recording Reels for work or leisure, the Govee Table Lamp 2 is a fun and versatile feature that can add visual interest to a scene in seconds. It’s quick and easy to switch between scenes using the Govee Home app, and it’s Matter compatible too, so it’s possible to go completely hands-free, which has been a game changer for me.

I can choose a scene to get me energized or to help me wind down

Different lighting can have different effects on many of us, and this effect can be even more prominent in darker winter months. I personally enjoy utilizing the brighter whites, or bright and colorful static scenes to help buoy me up during the working day, switching to slow, gentle swirls of pastel colors to help me achieve a sense of calm in the evenings.

While I say that I’d be happy to spend on the Govee Table Lamp 2, in honesty I’m keeping my fingers crossed that someone is kind enough to add it to their Christmas shopping list. But even if my luck doesn’t stretch that far, at least it’s a good time to buy, as there are some savings to be had from the likes of Govee in the US and the UK, as well as Target, and Currys, so that’s worth keeping in mind whether you’re shopping for yourself, or you’re adding last-minute ideas to your own Christmas wish list.