This early Prime Day deal gets you a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Pop for under £50
Buy an Echo Pop and effectively get a Ring Video Doorbell for £5
With only days to go until the grand event, this year's Amazon Prime Day deals are turning exciting to say the least. There are some great early Prime-exclusive deals for anyone who’s already signed up for Amazon Prime.
For instance, you can buy a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Pop bundle for £49.99 (was £144.98) at Amazon. The Echo Pop alone costs £44.99 so you’re effectively getting the Ring Video Doorbell for just £5.
Touted as a smart home starter kit, it’s a good way of introducing the benefits of Alexa to your home for less while also letting you keep an accurate eye on who’s ringing your doorbell.
Today’s best Ring Video Doorbell deal
Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £49.99 at Amazon
This bundle gives you two of the best devices for any smart home. The Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p HD video, crisp night vision, and easy two-way talk options. You can listen out for anyone coming over thanks to the Echo Pop while the stylish speaker also makes it easy to control the rest of your smart home or simply learn about the latest news.
Simple to set up and a handy way of keeping an eye on what’s going on outside your home, the Ring Video Doorbell is a steady companion in your home security setup. It has a built-in rechargeable battery – or you can opt to connect it to your existing doorbell wires if you prefer. Take a look at our look at our guide to the best video doorbells and you’ll see Ring feature a lot.
Meanwhile, to help you receive notifications when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected – enter the Echo Pop. As our Echo Pop review explains, it has a fun and stylish design while still being remarkably responsive with good microphone pickup. It’s fairly basic which makes its standard price a little illogical, but while it’s discounted, that’s obviously much less of an issue.
Combine the two devices and you instantly enrich your home with the core essentials of smart home living.
If you plan to upgrade further, we’ve also spotted other Ring Video Doorbell deals while there are a lot of Amazon Echo deals in the run up to Prime Day.
More early Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 66% off
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £33.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: from £7.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers from £29.99
- Laptops: devices from £149
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and OnePlus from £159
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.