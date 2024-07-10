This early Prime Day deal gets you a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Pop for under £50

With only days to go until the grand event, this year's Amazon Prime Day deals are turning exciting to say the least. There are some great early Prime-exclusive deals for anyone who’s already signed up for Amazon Prime.

For instance, you can buy a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Pop bundle for £49.99 (was £144.98) at Amazon. The Echo Pop alone costs £44.99 so you’re effectively getting the Ring Video Doorbell for just £5.

Touted as a smart home starter kit, it’s a good way of introducing the benefits of Alexa to your home for less while also letting you keep an accurate eye on who’s ringing your doorbell.

Today’s best Ring Video Doorbell deal

Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Pop: was £144.98 now £49.99 at Amazon

This bundle gives you two of the best devices for any smart home. The Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p HD video, crisp night vision, and easy two-way talk options. You can listen out for anyone coming over thanks to the Echo Pop while the stylish speaker also makes it easy to control the rest of your smart home or simply learn about the latest news.

Simple to set up and a handy way of keeping an eye on what’s going on outside your home, the Ring Video Doorbell is a steady companion in your home security setup. It has a built-in rechargeable battery – or you can opt to connect it to your existing doorbell wires if you prefer. Take a look at our look at our guide to the best video doorbells and you’ll see Ring feature a lot.

Meanwhile, to help you receive notifications when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected – enter the Echo Pop. As our Echo Pop review explains, it has a fun and stylish design while still being remarkably responsive with good microphone pickup. It’s fairly basic which makes its standard price a little illogical, but while it’s discounted, that’s obviously much less of an issue.

Combine the two devices and you instantly enrich your home with the core essentials of smart home living.

If you plan to upgrade further, we’ve also spotted other Ring Video Doorbell deals while there are a lot of Amazon Echo deals in the run up to Prime Day.

