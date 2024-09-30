The Amazon Echo Spot is back to its lowest-ever price ahead of October Prime Day

The next Amazon Prime Day is coming up very soon (it's next week!) but the retailer is not waiting around and already offering discounts we haven’t seen since the last Prime Day. Currently, you can buy the stylish Amazon Echo Spot at Amazon for $44.99 (was $79.99), which equals the record-low price that was exclusively available to Prime members back in July. But now, it's available to all.

The Amazon Echo Spot is one of the best Alexa speakers if you want a compact design but all the key features you could need. It’s the Alexa speaker to sit on your nightstand, happily providing you with all the essentials – albeit with no camera for video calls. The Amazon Echo Spot also looks nicer than most while still being sleek enough to fit into your home.

Today’s best Amazon Echo deal

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Spot is a stylish-looking and compact smart speaker that provides surprisingly vibrant sound. It works as an alarm clock, showing or telling you the time whenever you need it. Alexa functionality means you can ask it for the weather, the latest news, or to play music, while it’ll also control your smart home. It’s the new essential item to have by your bedside and a good time to buy while this lowest-ever price is available to all ahead of the second Prime Day in October.

In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we described it as more of a smart alarm than a speaker. It lacks a few finer details compared to the best smart speakers, but for an Alexa device, it’s a delight. It offers some nice customization options as well as great audio quality. It is a little expensive at its regular price, but while on sale, that’s not really an issue any more.

Instead, you can enjoy all the style that it offers with the reassurance of no camera which would be particularly annoying for the bedroom. A good personal speaker with bass heavy sound, it also has a fun and vibrant clock face which can be customized, adding to reasons to add it to your bedroom.

One other neat feature is its screen which can show a music visualizer, weather animations, or even widgets for your smart home, or adjusting the brightness on your smart lights. It’s cute enough that I’m tempted despite already owning a much older Amazon Echo speaker.

If you want to go cheaper, there are a lot of Amazon Echo deals happening right now so that’s easily an option. If another ecosystem appeals, we’ve also rounded up the cheapest Google Home sales.