Take 50% off on this TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini – and bring some smart magic to your home

There’s no easier way to smarten up your home than with a smart plug. Instead of throwing out a perfectly good toaster or lamp just because Alexa can’t do it for you, you can just plug it into one of these devices. You’ll be turning that dumb device on and off all day with only a voice command or a press in an app.

Additionally, some of the best smart plugs come with useful features like an auto-off timer or, in the case of the Tapo TP-Link TP15, Matter compatibility. Thanks to this standard, you can pair this plug to any ecosystem whether you have Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung SmartThings.

Though it’s too late to grab it for a stocking stuffer, you can take advantage of that Christmas cash to get this three pack while it’s on sale at Best Buy . Currently, the retailer has it discounted 52%, meaning it will only cost you $22.99, instead of the usual $49.99. There are still some good post- Christmas deals after all.

TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini with Matter three pack: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Best Buy

Save $27- Easy to set up, easy to use, this three pack of Tapo TP15 smart plugs are incredibly intuitive to use. But, what sets these apart is the fact that they’re Matter-certified, which means they work as equally well with Amazon Alexa as they do with Apple Home, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. You can also set devices on a timer or a schedule through the app. Smart plugs are among the cheaper smart devices out there, but a single Tapo TP15 still costs $19.99 at Best Buy, proving how good a deal this three pack truly is. Instead of the usual $49.99 price tag, you can get this bundle for $22.99.

What makes a Matter-certified device like the TP-Link TP15 even more exciting is that through the standard’s Multi-Admin feature you can connect not just to multiple ecosystems, but that you can do it at the same time. So, if your kid has a HomePod Mini, and he’s constantly turning on the TV with one of these plugs, you can use your Echo Show 8 to turn it off.

Of course, if you want to live your best Home Alone dreams, the feature you might enjoy most is its Away mode that will randomly and continually turn power on and off during a scheduled time. That way, you can plug a lamp or light into it to scare away the Harry and Marvs of the world.

