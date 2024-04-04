Apple could be planning a surprise Amazon Astro robot rival for your smart home

Let’s be honest, Apple’s reportedly canceled self-driving car project sounds like it was a bit of a disaster. But don’t think that Apple throwing in the towel means the company has given up on moonshot ideas. No, if a new report is correct, it looks like Apple has quickly moved onto its next big thing – and we guarantee it’s not what you were expecting.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a personal robot that could use artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to follow you around your home, performing useful tasks and being a general helper around the house.

Gurman says that Apple “has teams investigating a push into personal robotics.” Proposed products include “a mobile robot that can follow users around their homes” and “an advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around.”

That second idea sounds a lot like the rumored HomePod with an iPad display that has been doing the rounds recently. However, Gurman’s report makes clear that that is a separate device. Clearly, though, Apple is thinking seriously about how it can integrate its products even further into your home life – including with an unlikely Amazon Astro rival.

Apple’s next big thing?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although these concepts might have an air of the fantastical about them, Gurman has a solid record when it comes to Apple leaks and rumors. These projects are reportedly in their early stages, though, so they might never see the light of day.

Apple's ambitions for its robot project may also have been scaled down. According to Bloomberg's report, the original idea was "a device that could navigate entirely on its own without human intervention — like the car — and serve as a videoconferencing tool". But a robot that can help with your chores is apparently off the table until the 2030s, due to the tricky engineering challenges.

With the cancelation of Apple’s self-driving car, it seems the company is desperate to find the “next big thing” that will carry it into the coming decades. Is the Apple Vision Pro not that next big thing? Gurman thinks not, if only because it’s “expected to take years to become a major moneymaker.”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, while we wait for the Vision Pro’s price to come down and for the device to really enter the mainstream, it seems like we could one day get Apple-branded robo-helpers performing household chores for us. Now there’s a sentence we never thought we’d write.