This banana, kale and blueberry smoothie is great for a breakfast boost

There's a reason why kale is so popular in smoothies. It contains an abundance of nutrients that support your heart health and immune system plus, by putting it in a smoothie with other ingredients, you can mask its bitterness and less-than-enjoyable taste.

The go-to method is to add kale to green smoothies, alongside the likes of spinach and cucumber, but during recent tests of the best blenders, I found a recipe that combines kale with banana and blueberries instead. It comes from the Nutribullet blog.

Unless you use an abundance of blueberries, the color of this smoothie is far from appealing, but I'm pleased to report it tastes much better than it looks. Here's how to make this healthy and delicious smoothie that's perfect for giving you a breakfast boost, or at any time of day.

Banana, kale and blueberry smoothie ingredients

Banana

Kale

Blueberries

Almond milk

The original recipe is called Banana Kale Blueberry Freeze but it's not clear where the 'freeze' part comes in. The recipe doesn't list ice as an ingredient, nor does it use any frozen fruit. But you can add both if you want to make it a super refreshing drink.

I like buying bunches of banana, chopping them up and freezing them all. This way I have a steady supply of banana for my smoothies without having to worry about using them before they go off.

Feel free to swap the almond milk for any milk of your choice. You can also use coconut water.

(Image credit: Future)

To make this banana, kale and blueberry smoothie you will need the following equipment:

Blender – I used the Smeg Professional Blender reviewed here)

Banana, kale and blueberry smoothie method

Step 1: Chop the banana and add to the blender with the blueberries.

Step 2: Rinse the kale and add to the blender with the fruit.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Add almond milk and ice (optional) and blend until smooth on your blender's smoothie setting. If your blender doesn't have a dedicated smoothie setting, blend on manual mode for 30 seconds and check the consistency. Repeat if needed.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 4: Stir and serve!

Banana, kale and blueberry smoothie verdict

This banana, kale and blueberry smoothie is sweet and creamy and you can barely taste the kale. Yet you're still getting all the benefits.

In fact, you can add even more kale than you would normally without it impacting the taste. I like to add chia seeds to all my smoothies and they add a subtle texture without overpowering the rest of the drink.

(Image credit: Future)

