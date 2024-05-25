This almond and cinnamon smoothie is an easy, delicious way to get more protein

I rarely have a huge appetite in the morning so often struggle to eat a big breakfast. Yet I know the importance of fueling my body, so smoothies are a great middle ground for me. However, I often head to my local coffee shop to get my morning smoothie which, while convenient, has become an expensive habit.

In a bid to save money, and while carrying out my best blender reviews, I've been recreating my coffee shop favorites, and this almond milk and cinnamon smoothie has been one of my favorites. The addition of protein powder makes it a great pre-, and post-workout treat and it makes me feel full for hours, meaning I avoid reaching for sugary snacks.

Below, I show how to create a protein-packed, nutty and creamy smoothie that tastes just like a shop-bought milkshake, with less of the guilt.

Almond and cinnamon smoothie

The almond milk and cinnamon smoothie recipe I have followed is from @annabhamm – aka Anna Birmingham – via her TikTok channel. It's been watched by 1.7 million people, and counting.

Almond and cinnamon smoothie ingredients

The beauty of this recipe is that you can swap the almond milk for oat, soya or any other milk of your choice. You can use peanut butter rather than almond butter, add dates to make it slightly sweeter, or opt for flavored protein powders. It's incredibly versatile.

Using frozen bananas gives your smoothie a thicker, almost ice-cream milkshake consistency but you can use room temperature bananas instead. Elsewhere, the original recipe added cold crew coffee and while this is great to get your caffeine hit and add coffee flavor to the smoothie, it works just as well without.

Banana (frozen)

Almond milk

Almond butter

Protein powder

Cinnamon

(Image credit: Future)

To make this almond and cinnamon smoothie you will also need the following:

Blender – I used the Ninja Smart Screen Food Processor

Spoon/scoop

Almond and cinnamon smoothie method

Step 1: Chop up the banana and freeze overnight.

Step 2: Add the frozen banana, almond butter, protein powder and cinnamon to the blender.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Top with almond milk. The amount you use will depend on how thick you like your smoothies and what size batch you want to make.

Step 4: Blend until smooth, stir and serve. If the smoothie is too thick, add more milk. If it's too runny, add more frozen banana.

(Image credit: Future)

Almond and cinnamon smoothie verdict

I regularly spend $7+ on smoothies from my local coffee shop and while they taste great, it's not cost-effective or sustainable. This almond and cinnamon smoothie tastes just like a shop-bought milkshake but with the benefit of being able to customize it to my exact taste. I like to make a batch at the start of the week and have this smoothie for breakfast, or pre-workout each day.

