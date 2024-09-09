The Apple Watch 10 gets life-changing sleep apnea detection feature

There’s some great news coming from Apple’s It’s Glowtime event for anyone who suffers from disturbed sleep. The newly launched Apple Watch 10 is finally getting the sleep apnea detection feature that has long been predicted to be coming to the wearable range.

As someone who suffers from extremely disturbed sleep, this is the feature I’ve been waiting to come to the Apple Watch ever since sleep-tracking features were introduced way back in watchOS 7. Using the device’s accelerometer, the Apple Watch 10 will detect sleep disturbances throughout the night and analyze this data every thirty days to see whether they indicate potential signs of sleep apnea.

This is a potential game-changer for people like myself who have sleep and energy problems but who have never received a formal diagnosis. Knowing that your sleep issues could be a symptom of an underlying disorder would be potentially life-changing – not only cause exhaustion, poor concentration and mood swings but it can lead to high blood pressure, depression, type 2 diabetes and depression.

And given 80% of sleep apnea sufferers don’t know they have it, this new feature could impact a lot of lives for the better. It’s definitely enough to convince me that it’s time for me to upgrade to the Apple Watch 10.

