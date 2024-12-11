Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is getting the Wear OS 5 treatment, and you can download your free upgrade now

Another Samsung Galaxy Watch is getting the Wear OS 5 treatment

One UI 6 Watch is rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 4 range

It comes with new AI fitness features, watch faces, and more

After a slow, gradual rollout of Wear OS 5 to its Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 models, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 4 is now also receiving the free upgrade, as One UI 6 Watch rolls out to users.

It's a major milestone for Samsung, as its entire Wear OS smartwatch range now supports the latest software, despite a fairly clunky and disjointed rollout.

Samsung has confirmed that it's now rolling out the One UI 6 Watch (Samsung's skin for Wear OS 5) upgrade for its Galaxy Watch 4 range. So what's new in the One UI 6 upgrade for 2024?

Wear OS 5 comes to the Galaxy Watch 4

As with the Wear OS 5 updates for the Galaxy Watch 5 and 6, the new software brings a host of upgrades, tweaks, and improvements.

Galaxy Watch 4 owners will get new watch faces and visual improvements to the interface, with a new default font, buttons, and toggles. Tile graphics have also been upgraded to make things look better.

Under the hood, new health metrics and improvements bring Samsung's AI-powered energy score, showing you your physical and mental condition based on your sleep and exercise, with advice to help you stay on top of your wellbeing.

There are also more detailed sleep insights, custom workout routines, and the new double-pinch gesture to make navigation easier.

There's also a new power-saving mode that limits some health features and extends battery life.

First released in August 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 marked the return of Wear OS to the Galaxy Watch lineup, but it's possible that this year will be the last major software update the aging model gets.