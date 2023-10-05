Quick! Secret Amazon sale slashes the Apple Watch 8 to $225 ahead of Black Friday

Forget Black Friday - we've just spotted an incredible deal on the Apple Watch that we don't expect will stick around for long. Amazon has the best-selling Series 8 smartwatch on sale for $224.99 (was $399). You just need to apply the coupon to save an additional $74.01 - you'll then see a total savings of $174 at checkout. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch 8, and it's $55 less than the previous record low at the July Prime Day sale.



• Shop more early Black Friday deals at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is a top seller during holiday sales like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day because it's one of the best smartwatches you can buy. It's packed with health features, including a temperature sensor, an ECG function, sleep tracking, and safety features such as crash and fall detection. You also get all the fantastic features people love about the Apple Watch, including the always-on display, all-day battery life, and the ability to text, make calls, and stream music directly from your wrist.

While the October Amazon Prime Day sale is scheduled for next week, and we have the official Black Friday deals event in November, today's price on the Apple Watch 8 is an incredible offer, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal anytime soon. If you want a fantastic feature-packed smartwatch at a record-low price, we recommend grabbing this early Black Friday deal before it's too late.

Early Black Friday deal - Apple Watch 8

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 $224.99 at Amazon

Forget Black Friday - Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 8 on sale for $224.99 when you apply the $74.01 coupon at checkout. That's a whopping $174 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. The additional coupon from Amazon is a limited-time offer, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Black Friday sale. If you want an excellent smartwatch at a fantastic price, then you should snap up this early Black Friday deal while you can.



Price check: Best Buy: $399 $379 Walmart: $399 $349.97

More early Black Friday deals

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - only $2 more than the record low. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Black Friday deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

All-new Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Echo Show 5 on sale for $39.99 - that's a massive 56% discount and a new record-low price. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals, so you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is rarely discounted, and we predict you won't see a better deal at the official Amazon Black Friday sale.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Fire tablet deal from today's sale is the Amazon Fire 7, which is down to just $39.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. The Fire 7 also works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control with compatible smart home devices.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

After sitting at $219 for the last month, Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 back down to a record-low price of $199. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy and always a Black Friday best-seller, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

The cheapest TV deal from Amazon's sale is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

See more of today's best Apple Watch 8 deals and Apple Watch 9 deals, and if you're interested in older models, you can browse our Apple Watch deals guide.



You can also look forward to the Black Friday Apple deals event, which will include impressive Black Friday Apple Watch deals.