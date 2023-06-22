Amazfit’s new Cheetah running watches chase down Garmin with AI smarts

Smartwatch brand Amazfit recently launched two wearables specifically designed for runners: the aptly named Cheetah and Cheetah Pro.

What’s unique about them is they both come with a generative AI called Zepp Coach that can create your very own running plan. The workout routine it generates is based on information entered into the Zepp mobile app. It takes into consideration a person’s own characteristics as well as their personal goals. Amazfit states these plans can even help you train for a big race as every week the smartwatches will adjust the training plan to push you further.

It's worth mentioning Huawei has done something similar before as the tech brand added its own AI coach to the Watch GT Runner. But unlike Huawei, the Zepp Coach smartphone app now includes an AI Chat tool to answer any fitness-related questions. The company claims interacting with the chatbot will be like having a personal trainer 24/7. Be aware this tool will only be available “for a short demo period” in select regions before becoming a “subscription-based service.”

We reached out to Amazfit for more clarifying information on this chatbot, including where it is available, how long will the demo last, and more. This story will be updated if we hear back.

Make your own route

To help with your workouts, both Cheetah wearables are equipped with a highly-accurate GPS technology called MaxTrack which is able to follow runners through environmental obstacles from skyscrapers to tall trees. Using the collected data, users can create their own running route by importing the file from the Zepp app onto the watch if they want to follow the same path at a later time. Additionally, you can overlay the route on the device’s Offline Map to see other potential paths nearby.

Other notable features of the Cheetah line include a heart rate tracker plus the ability to share running routes via third-party apps such as Google Fit . Battery life on the devices can last up to two weeks on a single charge, but it can be drastically lowered depending on how often you use it. For example, under heavy usage, the battery will only last about a week.

Availability

Differences between the two models can be seen in the specifications and a few exclusive features.

The watches have an HD AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits for easy reading even in harsh sunlight. However, the Cheetah Pro comes out on top as its 1.45-inch screen can output a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels. The base model has a smaller 1.39-inch screen with a resolution of 454 x 452 pixels. The Pro watch is also a bit lighter at 43g whereas the regular Cheetah weighs 47g.

As for exclusive tools, the Cheetah Pro supports Bluetooth calling and offline music playback that can be listened to either through a connected pair of headphones or the on-device speaker.

You can purchase the Amazfit Cheetah in Speedster Grey on the company’s website for $229.99 / £229.90 . For the Cheetah Pro, you can buy it in a slightly different version of the base Cheetah model, sporting a square-shaped watch face.

It'll be interesting to see how Garmin responds to the Cheetah series since two of its rivals have launched wearables with generative AI on board. Perhaps the next Forerunner will have an OpenAI-powered chatbot.

