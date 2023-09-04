Labor Day mattress deals are live - here are the 5 I recommend you shop

Labor Day mattress deals are live – and boy, are there a lot of them! But when it comes to navigating these offers, I believe quality trumps quantity. As a veteran deal hunter and a professional mattress tester, I track prices all year and have first-hand experience with how the best mattresses truly perform. Armed with this essential information, I've highlighted five mattress deals worth your hard-earned cash this Labor Day weekend.

If they somehow don't catch your eye, I've included quick links to more great Labor Day mattress sales for you to browse to help you land your dream bed at a great price. With the money you save on your new mattress, you can shop other Labor Day sales featuring discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, and much more.

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a mattress? Yes. Generally speaking, major holidays are prime time for mattress sales, and that includes Labor Day. It immediately follows the worst time of year to buy a mattress (summer) and precedes Black Friday mattress sales, which usually boast the year's best prices. Labor Day often offers a sneak peek into what you can expect for Black Friday sales, but it's worth noting that prices could drop further come November. If you're more interested in snagging a solid deal now, you'll fare well with Labor Day mattress sales. Otherwise, hold out for Black Friday if you're keen to score a mattress at or near a historical price low.

The 5 best Labor Day mattress deals

1. Saatva Classic: was $1,095 , now from $695 at Saatva

Best for most people – Saatva's standard Labor Day sale takes between $200 and $500 off orders over $1,000, but you don't want to do that. Instead, use our link and you'll get $400 off orders over $1,000, which means a bigger discount on the top-rated, customizable Saatva Classic. Sleepers of all stripes say it delivers superb comfort, support, and durability – all for less than its luxury rivals. With this deal, a queen now costs (down from $1,995), and you'll get a lifetime warranty, a one-year trial, and complimentary white glove delivery.

Read more: Saatva Classic review

2. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $649, now from $399 at Nectar

Best value memory foam - The Nectar mattress is a superb lower-mid-range mattress and it's 33% off in Nectar's current sale. It's one of the best memory foam mattresses around, especially for anyone on a tighter budget. I found it to be particularly comfortable for side and back sleeping with good pressure relief and above-average temperature regulation for an all-foam model. A 1-year trial and a lifetime warranty are excellent perks for the price, too.

Read more: Nectar Mattress review

3. The DreamCloud: was $839, now from $499 at DreamCloud

Best value luxury hybrid - You've just missed a DreamCloud flash sale that delivered a 50% price cut. The DreamCloud Labor Day sale knocks the usual 40% off the MSRP, which means a queen size will cost you $799 – still a solid price for a luxury hybrid. I like this medium-firm mattress for back pain thanks to its dedicated lumbar support. It also sleeps remarkably cool, so hot sleepers should get on with it. To add to its already-superb value, it comes with a 365-night risk-free trial plus a forever warranty.

Read more: DreamCloud Mattress review

4. The Allswell: was $227 , now from $170.25 with code BIGDEAL25 at Allswell

Best budget hybrid - The Allswell is a Walmart-brand mattress, and since it's consistently priced so low, I rarely see discounts for it. Now for Labor Day, it's 25% off after coupon, which drops the price of a king from $397 to $297. (Note that queen is currently out of stock.) My official review is forthcoming, but I can tell you right now that it's an excellent mattress for most back and front sleepers who like a firmer feel. (However, sleepers over 200lbs will need something sturdier.) It's priced right if you need a mattress for college or a guest room. A 100-night trial is included, along with a 10-year warranty.

Read more: Should I buy the Allswell mattress?

5. Casper Wave Hybrid Snow: was $2,895, now from $2,171.25 at Casper

Best premium cooling mattress - Casper cuts 25% off its top-of-the-line Wave Hybrid Snow, dropping the price of a queen to $2,546.25 (was $3,395). This is perhaps the best cooling mattress I've ever tried, as its HeatDelete bands, gel-infused foam, and QuickCool cover deliver exceptional temperature regulation. Meanwhile, a layer of strategically-placed gel pods ensures proper support and alignment, regardless of sleep position. Even on sale, it's quite an expense but in my opinion, Casper's Snow technology is worth the cost. By the way, Amazon has a queen on sale for just $2,227.46 with Prime shipping, which is an all-time low that's not guaranteed to last.

Read more: Casper Wave Hybrid Snow mattress review (Tom's Guide)

More great Labor Day mattress sales