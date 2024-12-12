Garmin's 2024 data revealed – find out how good your stress and sleep scores are now
And where the best place to walk 10,000 steps is
- Garmin has released its 2024 Connect Data Report
- It reveals trends from Garmin customers all over the world
- It tells us about Body Battery, Sleep, Score, and where's best in the world if you want to walk 10,000 steps a day
As is customary for this time of year, fitness tracking and wellness platforms continue to release aggregated wellness data to give us helpful trends and insights into the world of fitness.
Garmin is the latest platform to dish out its numbers, with its annual Garmin Connect Data Report for 2024 out now.
Its stats are taken from the personalized fitness insights available in the Garmin Connect app, and covers customers of all the best Garmin Watches on the market, from the Forerunner to the Fenix and everything in between. Here's everything you need to know from this year's report.
Garmin Connect Data Report 2024
Garmin has provided insights into several of its proprietary tracking metrics, including Body Battery and Sleep Score, so you can see where you stack up on the list.
Garmin says the average morning score is 71, and the average evening low is 22, putting average daily drain at 49. Users had the most energy on Tuesdays, and the lowest scores on Saturdays. The lowest energy expenditure of the year? January 1. The highest? August 27.
Regarding sleep scores, Garmin says most users sleep best on Monday nights into Tuesday mornings, with the worst night of sleep of the week being a Saturday, unsurprisingly.
Saturday's alright for fighting (stress)
Next is stress, and Garmin users average 30 (out of 100) for the year, with Monday the lowest average stress score of the week, and Saturday the highest.
Finally, for training readiness, Garmin says that the average user score was 60 (out of 100), the highest training readiness scores were on Tuesday, and the lowest on Sunday.
When it comes to walking 10,000 steps, Garmin users take an average of 8,317 a day, the highest daily step count of 10,340 goes to Hong Kong, the lowest in Indonesia.
The stats provide a fascinating insight into Garmin's averages. Don't read too much into them, we're all unique after all, but you can see how you stack up across the data with the full results.
