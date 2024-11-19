Garmin Forerunner smartwatches are getting a big upgrade with new Strength Coach rollout

Strength Coach is now heading to more users

The extra workouts are available for beta users

Forerunner and Venu watches are included

Up until this point it's only been the very best Garmin watches – the Fenix 8, the Enduro 3, and the Fenix E – that have had access to the Strength Coach feature. But it's now being rolled out in beta form to other models, including several Forerunner watches.

As spotted by the5krunner, Strength Coach is now available in beta for the Forerunner 965, Forerunner 955, Forerunner 265, Forerunner 255, Vivoactive 5, Venu 3, and Venu 3s. Once testing is complete, it should appear for everyone with one of those watches.

Like the Running Coach and Cycling Coach programs that are already widely available, the Strength Coach offers detailed guides for building up strength and muscle – with different plans available to suit your own goals and current progress.

Only a few days ago we heard Garmin was planning to add a Get Fit plan to the Strength Coach, a set of workouts aimed at beginners. It would make sense that Garmin would want this to be available more widely across its product range.

Coming to a wrist near you

The Strength Coach made its debut on the Fenix 8 (Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

If you're keen to get Strength Coach and other new features before anyone else, you can sign up for the Garmin beta software program through your Garmin account – though you may have to put up with a few bugs and issues with these early software rollouts.

If you'd rather stick to the stable releases, just hang tight: the Strength Coach update will find you eventually. You shouldn't have long to wait, though it depends on whether any major problems are spotted during the beta phase.

For now, there's no word on whether any other watches – such as the Fenix 7 or the budget Forerunner 165 – are going to get the Strength Coach feature too, though presumably Garmin will eventually want this on as many wrists as possible.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We tested the strength training workouts as part of our full Garmin Fenix 8 review and came away impressed with what was on offer, awarding the watch a full five stars out of five – despite the hefty price tag attached.