Fitbit’s new Gemini-powered AI assistant can answer questions about your health – here’s how to try it

Fitbit’s much-anticipated AI chatbot powered by Google Gemini was first revealed back in October of last year at the Google Pixel 8 event. It's been a long wait for the AI health tool, which lets you ask Gemini about your workouts and general health, but users won’t have to wait much longer, as the chatbot is beginning public testing.

Google has launched its Fitbit Labs experimental feature program, which allows users to try out upcoming features before they're rolled out to the general public. One of these features is called Insight Explorer, and it allows Fitbit users to ask Gemini questions about their workouts using the fitness tracker. Gemini will then give users personalized insights to help tailor and improve their fitness.

This exciting addition to Fitbit will become readily available in the future; however, at the moment Fitbit Labs is only open to a limited number of people. In order to be eligible for Fitbit Labs you’ll need a to have Fitbit Premium subscription, use the Fitbit app on Android, live in the US with the app set to English, and be at least 18 years old. If you meet these requirements and are signed into Fitbit via your Google account then you may see an invitation to Insight Explorer lab on the Fitbit app’s You tab.

Fitbit notes that you'll need to wait 48 hours before asking Insight Explorer for details on a workout, and that due to its generative AI nature, there may be variances in the information the tool provides.

There aren’t any details on exactly how Google decides who gets Fitbit Labs access, so it's possible that you might meet the above criteria but still miss out. However, this is a positive sign that Google’s development of the feature is nearly ready for mass rollout. Until then check out our best Fitbit buying guide.

Gemini extends its reach

Just this week Google improved Gemini’s extensions with the addition of Gmail and more capabilities previously handled by Google Assistant, such as integration with apps like WhatsApp, Google Messages, and Spotify. With more services like Fitbit taking advantage of Google AI, it’s an exciting time as we continue to see new ways in which AI can help improve existing software rather than replace it.

