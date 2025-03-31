Fitbit users rejoice, your app just got an overhaul and you can keep your Fitbit account a bit longer

News
By published

The deadline is now 2026

The Fitbit Charge 4 and the Fitbit app
(Image credit: Fitbit)
  • Fitbit is overhauling its app
  • Health Metrics have been revamped to look cleaner and more modern
  • Fitbit has also pushed the Google account switch deadline to 2026

After a fairly bleak run, there are two pieces of good news for Fitbit users this week. The company has overhauled its Health Metrics in the app, and users will get to hold onto their Fitbit accounts for a little bit longer.

The much-needed app design refresh was spotted by 9to5Google, which reports a series of sweeping changes to the app. There's a new intro page that shows your health metrics compared to your personal range.

Fitbit has also ditched the two-tab Today and Trends layout, with the Today page now showing your metrics, personal range indicators, and a sleeker list for breathing rate, blood oxygen, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature variation.

If you tap on any of these stats, you'll get the usual trend charts, but with views for week, month, and year instead of seven, 30, and 90 days.

Fitbit account deadline extension

Fitbit Versa 3

(Image credit: Future)

Fresh app aside, Google has also announced it is extending the deadline for switching to a Google account, pushing it into 2026.

In an email seen by TechRadar, Google has written to customers stating, "As we have previously shared, Fitbit is now a part of Google, and Fitbit Account holders will need to transition to Google Accounts to continue using Fitbit. If you want to keep using Fitbit, you must move to a Google Account by February 2, 2026. If you use a Gmail account to sign in to Fitbit, you must also move to a Google Account."

Back in 2022, Google confirmed that accounts would be axed by 2025. While we didn't have a specific date previously, this is definitely an extension of that deadline.

It's welcome news for Fitbit fans, who have otherwise appeared largely unhappy for some time. Google announced it would sunset Fitbit smartwatches in favor of its Google Pixel Watch line and has ditched Fitbit.com as an online store.

More recently, a battery overheating issue with certain Fitbit devices forced a software update that has drastically reduced battery life in some models, with users reporting their devices no longer last a full day on a single charge.

The writing's still on the wall for Fitbit, but these latest developments make for some rare light relief.

You may also like

See more Health & Fitness News
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about health fitness
Apple Watch app health

An Apple a day? Your iPhone could soon have an AI Doctor thanks to a new iOS 19 Health app
Three Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models

We've got another hint that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is on the way
Person adjusting Philips Hue wireless camera on wall

Your Philips Hue cameras are getting a free upgrade to boost their battery life
See more latest
Most Popular
Person adjusting Philips Hue wireless camera on wall
Your Philips Hue cameras are getting a free upgrade to boost their battery life
CRKD Neo S Linkin Park Edition
The CRKD Neo S Linkin Park Edition controller has me confusing what is real, but it absolutely is coming soon
The new Boulies MagVida desk being used for gaming.
The Boulies MagVida looks like a great standing desk, but I'm most excited about its easy assembly process and free magnetic accessories
Gemini on a smartphone.
Gemini’s ‘most intelligent AI model’ yet is now available for free - here are 3 ways you can use its incredible reasoning capabilities
Apple Watch app health
An Apple a day? Your iPhone could soon have an AI Doctor thanks to a new iOS 19 Health app
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
Data needed for GenAI is putting businesses at risk
A screenshot of the official poster for James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie, which shows the titular hero flying into the sky
New Superman cast rumor links Guardians of the Galaxy star with big cameo role in James Gunn's DCU film
Samsung Galaxy S25 held in hand at an angle to reflect the Samsung logo
The Samsung Galaxy S26 could go back to Exynos in some regions – but is that such a bad thing?
Businessman using a computer to backup storage data
Over 2500 TechRadar readers took our survey - and there was one clear favorite online backup service
Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra in reviewer&#039;s home
I tried Samsung's pricey new AI vacuum, and I now know there's no need for an AI-powered vacuum to exist