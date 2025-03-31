Fitbit users rejoice, your app just got an overhaul and you can keep your Fitbit account a bit longer
The deadline is now 2026
- Fitbit is overhauling its app
- Health Metrics have been revamped to look cleaner and more modern
- Fitbit has also pushed the Google account switch deadline to 2026
After a fairly bleak run, there are two pieces of good news for Fitbit users this week. The company has overhauled its Health Metrics in the app, and users will get to hold onto their Fitbit accounts for a little bit longer.
The much-needed app design refresh was spotted by 9to5Google, which reports a series of sweeping changes to the app. There's a new intro page that shows your health metrics compared to your personal range.
Fitbit has also ditched the two-tab Today and Trends layout, with the Today page now showing your metrics, personal range indicators, and a sleeker list for breathing rate, blood oxygen, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature variation.
If you tap on any of these stats, you'll get the usual trend charts, but with views for week, month, and year instead of seven, 30, and 90 days.
Fitbit account deadline extension
Fresh app aside, Google has also announced it is extending the deadline for switching to a Google account, pushing it into 2026.
In an email seen by TechRadar, Google has written to customers stating, "As we have previously shared, Fitbit is now a part of Google, and Fitbit Account holders will need to transition to Google Accounts to continue using Fitbit. If you want to keep using Fitbit, you must move to a Google Account by February 2, 2026. If you use a Gmail account to sign in to Fitbit, you must also move to a Google Account."
Back in 2022, Google confirmed that accounts would be axed by 2025. While we didn't have a specific date previously, this is definitely an extension of that deadline.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
It's welcome news for Fitbit fans, who have otherwise appeared largely unhappy for some time. Google announced it would sunset Fitbit smartwatches in favor of its Google Pixel Watch line and has ditched Fitbit.com as an online store.
More recently, a battery overheating issue with certain Fitbit devices forced a software update that has drastically reduced battery life in some models, with users reporting their devices no longer last a full day on a single charge.
The writing's still on the wall for Fitbit, but these latest developments make for some rare light relief.
You may also like
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
An Apple a day? Your iPhone could soon have an AI Doctor thanks to a new iOS 19 Health app
We've got another hint that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is on the way