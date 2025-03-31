Fitbit users rejoice, your app just got an overhaul and you can keep your Fitbit account a bit longer

Fitbit is overhauling its app

Health Metrics have been revamped to look cleaner and more modern

Fitbit has also pushed the Google account switch deadline to 2026

After a fairly bleak run, there are two pieces of good news for Fitbit users this week. The company has overhauled its Health Metrics in the app, and users will get to hold onto their Fitbit accounts for a little bit longer.

The much-needed app design refresh was spotted by 9to5Google, which reports a series of sweeping changes to the app. There's a new intro page that shows your health metrics compared to your personal range.

Fitbit has also ditched the two-tab Today and Trends layout, with the Today page now showing your metrics, personal range indicators, and a sleeker list for breathing rate, blood oxygen, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature variation.

If you tap on any of these stats, you'll get the usual trend charts, but with views for week, month, and year instead of seven, 30, and 90 days.

Fitbit account deadline extension

Fresh app aside, Google has also announced it is extending the deadline for switching to a Google account, pushing it into 2026.

In an email seen by TechRadar, Google has written to customers stating, "As we have previously shared, Fitbit is now a part of Google, and Fitbit Account holders will need to transition to Google Accounts to continue using Fitbit. If you want to keep using Fitbit, you must move to a Google Account by February 2, 2026. If you use a Gmail account to sign in to Fitbit, you must also move to a Google Account."

Back in 2022, Google confirmed that accounts would be axed by 2025. While we didn't have a specific date previously, this is definitely an extension of that deadline.

It's welcome news for Fitbit fans, who have otherwise appeared largely unhappy for some time. Google announced it would sunset Fitbit smartwatches in favor of its Google Pixel Watch line and has ditched Fitbit.com as an online store.

More recently, a battery overheating issue with certain Fitbit devices forced a software update that has drastically reduced battery life in some models, with users reporting their devices no longer last a full day on a single charge.

The writing's still on the wall for Fitbit, but these latest developments make for some rare light relief.