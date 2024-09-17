Eve's smart light switch has an upgrade just in time for iOS 18 – and it's Matter compatible

Apple fans rejoice, Eve's releasing a new version of the Eve Light Switch to add to its roster of HomeKit compatible - and this one is sure to also delight wider smart home fans with its Matter compatibility.

Certain to rank among the best smart switches, the new Matter version of the Eve Light Switch can replace either a single-pole or three-way switch, providing Matter-over-Thread connectivity to offer both advanced security and easy use. Plus, owners of the third-generation Eve Light Switch will also be able to install a free Matter firmware upgrade via the Eve app, meaning there's no need to replace existing hardware just yet.

Eve makes some of the best smart home devices for HomeKit users, with its original Eve Light Switch blending a simple yet premium-build touchpoint to control their lighting, whether that's by physically flicking the switch or using their connected devices like the best smart speakers or companion apps to adjust their lighting.

There's an added benefit with the Eve Light Switch, however; with iOS 18 and an iPhone 15 Pro (or later), you'll also be able to add and control the device without a home hub without sacrificing useful features like on-device schedules from within the Eve app. However, if you want to enable remote access and automations, you'll need to add a home hub.

Right now, there's no word on a UK release, but the new, Matter-enabled Eve Light Switch is now available for $49.95 from Eve.

You may also like