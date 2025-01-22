Cancer survival rate drastically improved by muscle strength and fitness – Here are 3 ways to get started

A new study has revealed the benefits of muscle strength and cardio fitness in cancer patients

A systematic review of 42 studies has revealed high muscle strength or cardio fitness cuts all-cause mortality by at least a third

In some cases, being fitter and stronger can reduce the chances of cancer patient death by heart

If your 2025 resolutions have started to stall out, and you're finding it that little bit harder to roll yourself out of bed and into the gym or onto your treadmill, then a new study just dropped that could completely change your outlook.

While it's well known that exercise provides mental health benefits, helps you burn calories and lose weight, and even has social benefits, a new study has revealed that being strong and fit can drastically improve your chances of surviving cancer.

Research published this week in the British Journal of Sports Medicine outlines the findings of a systematic review of 42 studies, examining the link between muscle strength and cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) with all-cause and cancer-specific mortality in patients diagnosed with cancer.

The results are clear and pretty astonishing. The research team discovered that cancer patients with high muscle strength or CRF levels "had a significant reduction in risk of all-cause mortality by 31–46% compared with those with low physical fitness levels."

Having muscle strength and CRF was also associated with "an 8–46% reduced risk of all-cause mortality in patients with advanced cancer stages," and a 19-41% reduced risk of all-cause mortality in lung and digestive cancers.

The upshot? High muscle strength and CRF "were significantly associated with a lower risk of all-cause mortality" in cancer patients, while CRF was further associated with a reduced risk of cancer-specific mortality. What's more, both were "especially predictive" in patients with advanced cancer stages, lung, and digestive cancers.

A body of research

It might be time to strap on those running shoes... (Image credit: Future)

While it isn't the cheeriest of subjects, this new review builds on existing studies linking strength and fitness to cancer mortality and survival rates. This 2015 study found resistance training (lifting weights) specifically reduced all-cause mortality rates in cancer patients by 33%. Likewise, this 2017 study revealed that higher muscle strength is linked to prolonged survival in older patients with advanced cancer.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I caught up with TechRadar's very own Christian Guyton – Computing Editor and cancer survivor – to find out more. "Being in good shape was apparently a big factor in beating cancer for me," he shared. "It's not just about how your physical health affects the cancer's development itself, but it can also determine the degree of treatment your body is able to handle."

"Because I was fit and healthy when I was diagnosed, they were basically able to nuke me with a combination of heavy treatment approaches because they were confident the treatment itself wouldn't have a seriously detrimental long-term impact on me," he continued – "They said that in an older or less physically healthy patient, that treatment plan wouldn't be an option because it basically wouldn't be safe. It proved highly effective too since I'm two-plus years all clear now!"

So, we can definitely add cancer survival as another reason to get fitter and stronger, but where do you start? Here are a few tips.

Strength training apps

(Image credit: Future)

If you want to increase your muscle strength, you can get started pretty quickly by downloading one of the best fitness apps for building muscle. I recommend PUSH, but there are other great options. Find an app tailored towards building muscle and strength, with plans, progressive overload, rest counting, and more. You want an app that's pushing you to do a variety of exercises to support your whole body, with a good amount of structure, and of course some rest.

Get a smartwatch

(Image credit: Future)

One of the best smartwatches can help you track workouts for both strength and cardio. In fact, many smartwatches, like the best Garmins, even have strength plans built-in so you can follow the workouts on your wrist.

When it comes to CRF, a smartwatch can track runs, bike rides, hikes, and more. It'll keep a tab on your heart rate, calories, and progress. Personally, I've also found a nifty wearable is a real motivator that can encourage you to work out, even when you're not feeling it.

Lots of great smartwatches also come with wellness features like Daily Readiness scores (the best Fitbit trackers) or a Body Battery meter (the best Garmin watches) to help you keep on top of your sleep, rest, and recovery.

Take nutrition seriously

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to either muscle strength or CRF, nutrition is a vital part of training that will help you grow and repair used muscles. A good nutrition scale like the COSORI smart scale can even track the calories of your raw ingredients, with a breakdown of macros like protein, carbs, and fats.

There are also great apps like MyFitnessPal to help you track your nutrition.

Tackling health, fitness, strength, and the gym can be a daunting task. But with a decent app, a smartwatch, or even a bit of willpower, you can definitely start moving in the right direction.