Leaving Hulu in September 2022: 3 powerful dramas you need to see before they leave

When it comes to its selection of movies and shows, Hulu really does get the best of both worlds.

The streamer is owned by two broadcasting giants, Disney own 67% of it, with Universal's parent company, Comcast, owning the remaining 33%. That means the service is able to cherry pick shows from ABC, NBC, and FX, as well as movies from Universal Pictures, Disney and 20th Century Fox. To add to this, Hulu executives also buy in movies from other studios.

What this means is aside from Hulu's own original movies like Fresh or Prey, no movie will stay on the platform indefinitely, things come and go, which is very irritating, if you've got a movie on your to-be-watched list and it's set to skip the platform.

We keep up to date with everything leaving Hulu here, but to make sure you don't miss out on three compelling dramas that are leaving in the coming days, we've compiled three of them below...

Sexy Beast

(Image credit: Film4)

An iconic drama powered by towering performances by Ray Winstone and MCU regular Ben Kingsley, Sexy Beast will still send shivers down your spine.

Winstone plays Gal, a career criminal who has done his last job and is happily retired in Spain. His former associate, Kingsley's Don, visits him and demands that he return for a bank robbery. When Gal refuses, things turn violent and things spin out of control.

Backed up by Ian McShane, Amanda Redman and James Fox, Sexy Beast is a tight, stirring drama and utterly spellbinding.

When is it leaving Hulu?

September 30

Milk

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Sean Penn won an Oscar for his portrayal of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California.,

A gut-wrenching drama, the movie charts Milk's life as he moves from New York to San Francisco and decides to pursue a life in elected office, a decision that costs him a great deal, both personally and politically.

James Franco, Josh Brolin, Emile Hirsch and Diego Luna take supporting roles in the story, but its power by Penn, who delivers a wonderful performance.

Directed by Gus Van Sant, the movie also earned its screenwriter Dustin Lance Black an Oscar, making it two wins from eight nominations for the drama.

Elegantly scripted, superbly cast and hugely affecting, this is an absolute must-see.

When is it leaving Hulu?

September 30

21

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Jim Sturgess leads this fizzy, twisty and thoroughly entertaining drama.

The movie is an adaptation of Ben Mezrich's Bringing Down the House: The Inside Story of Six MIT Students Who Took Vegas for Millions, and retells the story of six gifted Ivy League students who team up and made themselves experts in card counting and subsequently take Las Vegas casinos for millions in winnings.

Naturally, as the team begin to win big, those who oversee the casinos take note and the stakes get higher and higher.

Kevin Spacey, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Bosworth, Liza Lapira, Jacob Pitts, Aaron Yoo and Kieu Chinh star alongside Sturgess, with Legally Blonde and Killers director Robert Luketic in the director's chair.

When is it leaving Hulu?

September 30