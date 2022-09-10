Leaving HBO Max in September 2022: 3 clever dramas to watch before they skip the platform

As part of Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty steady, with the likes of The Sopranos, Game Of Thrones and Euphoria not going anywhere, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point.

Most of those comings and goings are down to a deal reached between Disney and WarnerMedia, HBO’s parent company, to let select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films stream on Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max. As a result, HBO Max gets plenty of the latest releases, but they don't stay on the platform forever.

As well as that, HBO Max shows movies from other studios, but those movies are on limited-time deals and many are coming to an end at the end of this month.

We've got a full guide to everything leaving HBO Max here, but, with a slew of great movies leaving at the end of September, we've rounded up three of the best of them. We implore you not to miss them...

Judas and the Black Messiah

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Daniel Kaluuya won himself an Oscar for his role in this fiery drama and deservedly so, he and the movie are both fantastic.

Kaluuya plays Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in late-1960s, while LaKeith Stanfield portrays William O'Neal, a petty criminal who does a deal with the FBI to stay out of prison.

To avoid jail time, O'Neal is asked to get close to Hampton and feed information back to the FBI. Naturally, as the men grow close, things get very difficult for O'Neal, with tragic consequences.

Gripping, cleverly scripted and full of drama, the movie has 97% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), a rating it absolutely deserves.

When is it leaving HBO Max?

September 30

The Way Way Back

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

A real coming-of-age drama with some terrific performances, The Way Way Back was critically-acclaimed when it came to theaters in 2013, but didn't make a splash at the box office, which is a real shame, as it's great.

The story follows Liam James' Duncan, a shy, 14-year-old who is dreading his summer vacation with his mother and her awful, overbearing new boyfriend Trent.

Desperate to avoid Trent and find some alone time, Duncan finds an unexpected friend in Owen, manager of the local water park, who takes him under his wing.

A moving, elegant drama, this is movie powered by great performances, particularly Steve Carrell's monstrous Trent and Sam Rockwell's fiesty Owen.

When is it leaving HBO Max?

September 30

Moonrise Kingdom

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

A Wes Anderson classic and one of his most underrated movies, Moonrise Kingdom is a brilliant watch.

The movie follows Sam Shakusky, an orphan boy who escapes from a scouting camp on the fictional island of New Penzance to try and find his pen pal, whom he hopes to woo.

After leaving, Master Ward, the overzealous scout leader, tells Sam's fellow scouts to use their skills to set up a search party and track him down.

Led by newcomers Kara Howard and Jared Gilman, who play Bishop and Shakusky, the film also has a killer supporting cast of Anderson's favourites, including Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, and Jason Schwartzman.

The movie is a marvel, so much so that we had it very high indeed in our ranking of Wes Anderson's work.

When is it leaving HBO Max?

September 30