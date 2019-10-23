Walmart has one of the cheapest mesh Wi-Fi three-packs before Black Friday

Google might be ruling the roost these days when it comes to mesh Wi-Fi systems, but Linksys is out to prove they're not the only one on the block. The company is partnering with Walmart on an exclusive deal for its Velop mesh system.

Whereas a three-pack Google's latest solution, the Google Nest Wifi, will cost you a whopping $349 in the US, this Linksys Velop deal will call for more than $100 less.

Linksys Velop 3-pack is $249 $219 on Walmart

This pack of three Velop Wi-Fi routers will envelope your home in 4,500 square feet of wireless coverage for what price the original Google Wifi was often found for last year. That's a cool $30 price cut.View Deal

The Velop may not come with the litany of smart features that Google's latest version of Google Wifi does, but it certainly gets the job done.

In our review, we quite enjoyed the Linksys Velop for its sleek design that could be shown in a home, as well as its simple setup and versatility as to which devices serve as the main router and the others serve as satellite range extenders of sorts.

This is an excellent, yet cheap way to hook up your home with full Wi-Fi coverage that you can only find on Walmart ahead of the Black Friday blitz.