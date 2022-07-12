This $60/£50 wireless earbuds Prime Day deal is the bargain of the year

If you want a pair of incredible-sounding earbuds for a ridiculously low price, then this year's Amazon Prime Day deals have really delivered – you can get the five-star Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus for about half price. They're now $59.95 at Amazon US (opens in new tab) and £49.95 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab).

In our full Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus review, we said they "put other earbuds in the shade for audio performance, battery life, and ease-of-use." Made by a big name in the hi-fi world, they deliver incredible balance and detail in music – better than anything else on the market at their original price… and now they cost half of that.

And they do all this while being light and compact, which is often what you have to give up to get great-sounding earbuds. That means the case is sleek and slim too, so they fit in pockets without creating a bulge, which is something a lot of the competition tend to neglect.

The only downside to them is that there's no active noise cancellation, but the passive noise isolation in them is good and, frankly, we just don't care when they sound this good, for so little money.

At this price, there's no competition. There's not even the thin veil of competition, especially when you factor in their aptX hi-res audio support and seven hours of battery life per charge, with a huge 35 hours total including the case.

These have ranked highly among the best true wireless earbuds around ever since their launch, because while there's a growing number of cheap wireless earbuds these days, sound quality has to be sacrificed to get there.

The Melomania 1 Plus remain a favorite because they sacrifice nothing… and yet now they're priced like super-budget buds. Don't miss out!

