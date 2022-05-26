This Dell G15 gaming laptop with a budget-friendly RTX 3050 is just $699.99

What comes to mind when you think of the Memorial Day sales? Furniture? Appliances? Maybe a few TVs? Sure, that's usually the focus. Imagine our surprise, then, when Dell just casually drops one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we've seen in months.

After a whopping $369 discount, you can now get a G15 Gaming Laptop for just $699.99 (was $1,068.99) at Dell (opens in new tab). This is a terrific device if you're after a portable gaming device with a decent 15.6-inch 120Hz display on a budget. It comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and an RTX 3050 – a solid set of components for the price that can handle most mid-range games at 1080p.

To put that in perspective, we reckon this G15 is especially great value if your gaming habits extend to the likes of Genshin Impact, Fortnite or League of Legends. Be aware it's less suited to the latest releases and graphically intense games as the RTX 3050 is mid-to-lower end budget hardware. Still, in terms of sheer value for money, it's one of the top Memorial Day laptop deals.

Cheap Memorial Day gaming laptop deal

Save $369 – This Dell G15 is a fantastic cheap gaming laptop deal that we've spotted in the Memorial Day sales. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an RTX 3050, it has enough power to handle most mid-range games in full HD. That makes it a great budget option if your gaming habits are light, and you play less demanding titles or the latest releases on lower settings.

