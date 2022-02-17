These Lenovo Presidents' Day laptop deals start from only $99

A range of Lenovo laptop deals are already live ahead of the Presidents' Day sales with savings of up to 70% and prices starting from just $99. Whether you're after a bargain Chromebook, versatile 2-in-1 device or a high-performance ultrabook, there are some huge offers available today. We've picked out some of the very best right here.

Let's start with what we think is one of the best value Presidents' Day laptop deals we've seen. It's this Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga for just $349 - that's a massive 66% saving and a huge $680 off the usual price. It may only be a small 11-inch Windows machine but it's packed with power, including an Intel processor, 8GB RAM and a fast 128GB SSD. Those last two you rarely see together at this price point and both will give the laptop a significant boost to performance and load times.

For those after something a little cheaper, we have to give a shout out to the Chromebook Duet 3 now it's down to $229.99 (was $299.99). This little 10.1-inch 2-in-1 device impressed our reviewers so much with its lightweight design, huge battery life and decent software support all for an affordable price - that's now even lower thanks to this deal. For those who want to prioritise portability and are comfortable with the small form factor, it's a terrific laptop deal.

Then, on the more premium side, there's the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i for $669.99 (was $849.99). This is a powerhouse of a laptop, with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a huge 512GB SSD for loads of speedy storage. For those who are doing more involving work with lots of multitasking, this is up to the job and a terrific price for all the tech - especially the crisp 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen and backlit keyboard.

That's just a few of the highlights we've spotted in the sale. Do stick with us over the coming days as we share even more of the best Presidents' Day laptop deals if you aren't ready to buy today.

Lenovo Presidents' Day laptop deals

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga: $1,029 $349 at Lenovo

Save $680 – It's a ridiculous saving on this laptop in Lenovo's early Presidents' Day deals. A lot of power is packed into the tiny 11-inch frame for the price, too, including 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD to give the device a significant performance boost. It's something you don't usually find for this cheap, which is why this offer stands out.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: $299.99 $229.99 at Lenovo

Save $70 - The small yet impressive Lenovo Chromebook Duet is down to a terrific low price. That's just $30 away from the all-time low over Black Friday. The tiny 10.3-inch 2-in-1 laptop is designed with portability in mind thanks to its size and the mighty battery life that lasted almost a full 22 hours in our testing. This is the machine you want if you're always on the go.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i: $849.99 $669.99 at Lenovo

Save $180 – There's a whole lot of power for the money is this Lenovo IdeaPad 5i. For those who need a machine that's capable of more involving work or multitasking then this is the laptop deal to go for thanks to the i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch IPS screen is also fantastic value at this price that will offer a sharp and clear image making it good for media streaming once work is done for the day.

Lenovo 10e Chromebook: $334 $99 at Lenovo

Save $235 – Even though it's more of a tablet than a laptop, this is still worth highlighting as it's so cheap and just $99. It's a very basic device, but if you just want a no-frills machine for a bit of web browsing, media streaming and sending the odd email this is a smart and affordable pickup.

We don't just bring you these offers around Presidents' Day. In fact, we're tracking all the best laptop deals every week as well, so no matter when you're looking you can always find a bargain. We've even got a look at all the cheap gaming laptop deals should you need a machine with a bit more power behind it for less.