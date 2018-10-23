The best Microsoft Black Friday 2018 deals in Australia

Whether you're into desktop PCs, non-Apple laptops, or Xbox consoles, Microsoft has likely been a fairly large part of your life at this stage. With a series of products across the computing and gaming sphere, the company is offering up more exciting products each year.

There's the newest lineup of Surface Laptops, the Surface Pro range, and of course the beastliest console available right now – the Xbox One X – but whether or not you'll find these items on sale is a complete lucky dip.

While discounts on Microsoft consoles, laptops, and 2-in-1s aren't always a sure thing throughout the year, it's a fair bet that we'll see items from each of these categories get a decent discount when Black Friday 2018 rolls around.

On this page we'll cover all the bases and make sure that there isn't a deal you miss, whether it's the latest Surface Laptop 2 or an awesome bundle on the Xbox One X with a new game like Red Dead Redemption 2, we've got you covered.

Best Microsoft Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

