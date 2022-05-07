The Apple iPhone 13 is now available for free at Verizon but there's a catch

The Apple iPhone 13 is now available at Verizon with a hefty trade-in rebate of up to $800 on an unlimited data plan - technically enough to score this flagship device for free.

This isn't the first time we've seen this particular iPhone 13 deal at Verizon - it's actually similar to this device's promotions at launch - but it's been a good while since customers have been able to bag an Apple flagship on the house.

Is it a good deal? Well, granted you're willing to overlook 'the catch' of having to trade in then it's a really great value promotion. Recently, Verizon has tended to favor non-trade-in deals with set monthly payments of $10 per month on this device, which are more flexible, but don't feature anywhere near as good of a discount in total. Under the previous promotion, you'd be looking at paying $360 in total for the iPhone 13, which is still a significant amount.

Of course, if you're unable to do a decent trade, then this week's iPhone 13 deal at Verizon isn't as good as the previous promotion. If you're looking for something similar, then we'd recommend checking out the new iPhone SE 2022, which is available for free with a new line on an unlimited data plan currently.

Note, most Verizon deals, including the two mentioned in this article, have a bonus $200 gift card available for new customers - a nice little freebie that's eligible for those who port their number over from another carrier.

Apple iPhone 13 deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 13: save up to $800 with a trade-in, plus $200 with a switch at Verizon

This week sees a return to Verizon's excellent trade-in rebates on the iPhone 13, with a maximum saving of $800 being able to cover the entire cost of the device. Note, this deal is eligible on an unlimited data plan only but it's open to both new and existing customers who are looking to upgrade. Those who switch over from another carrier will also get an additional $200 gift card as a welcome bonus.

