The 2020 Apple Mac Mini gets $120 slashed off price in epic deal

Thanks to the recent announcement and upcoming release of the all-new Mac Studio, Amazon is offering a sweet deal on the 2020 Mac Mini. Right now, you can get the 512GB Apple Mac Mini on sale for $779 (was $899). That's a massive $120 discount and just $30 more than the record-low Black Friday price.



Apple's 2020 Mac Mini packs impressive components, including 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Apple's powerful M1 processor. According to Apple, the tiny but mighty PC now delivers up to three times faster CPU performance and up to six times faster graphics performance than the previous Mini. You're also getting the MacOS Big Sur operating system, which is Apple's most software to date.



As we've mentioned above, today's deal is the best price you can find right now for the Apple Mac Mini and the lowest price we've seen all year. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Mac Mini at this price, so you should grab this bargain now before it's too late.

Apple Mac Mini M1 deal

Apple Mac Mini M1 (512GB): $899 $779 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon has Apple's 2020 Mac Mini M1 on sale for $779 - just $30 more than the Black Friday record-low price and the best deal we've seen this year. The compact yet powerful computer packs 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and Apple's latest M1 processor.

See more Apple Mac Mini deals

You can also see the best cheap MacBook deals happening right now.